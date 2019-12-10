No. 18 Spartans Emerging From Brutal Schedule
EAST LANSING - One of the things good hockey teams do is find ways to win.
Michigan State is becoming that team.
The Spartans found two distinctively different paths to victory last weekend while sweeping Wisconsin and came out of it ranked No. 18 in the latest USCHO.com national Top 20 rankings.
One night after a dominating 3-0 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin on Friday, the Spartans made up a two-goal deficit on Saturday night to eventually top the Badgers 5-4 in overtime to sweep the two-game series.
The sweep came one week after the Spartans suffered a disappointing weekend at Ohio State, losing 3-1 and 2-0. On Friday and Saturday, the Spartans (8-7-1, 6-3-1-0 Big Ten) got back to the business of winning.
With Munn Ice Arena rocking on Saturday night, the Spartans, who trailed 3-1 going into the third period, got two goals from junior left wing Mitchell Lewandowski and one from senior captain Sam Saliba to go up 4-3 with less than eight minutes to play in the game.
The Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1) responded with the tying marker from captain Wyatt Kalynuk with 20 seconds left to play after pulling goalie Jack Berry in the last two minutes of regulation.
But the raucous crowd of 5,608 would not go home disappointed because halfway through the overtime period, senior center Patrick Khodorenko took a pass from Lewandowski on the left side just inside the faceoff circle firing a wrist shot over Berry’s shoulder just under the crossbar on the right side for the game winner.
“What a play by Patrick Khodorenko. He’s been really, really good for us lately. It hasn’t shown up pointswise but he’s been a horse and he just made some really, really big plays for us,’’ third-year coach Danton Cole said. “People got their money’s worth . It was up and down, there was a lot of good hits, a lot of good goals, and we won, so even better.’’
The game-winning goal, which grazed the underside of the crossbar set off the red light and a bench-clearing celebration that was accompanied by an eruption of joyful cheers and screams from the fans that reverberated throughout the arena.
It also gave credibility and growing confidence to a team that is on the brink making MSU a tough team to beat.
‘’I think they feel pretty good about a lot of their habits and their concepts and that we can get stuff going we need to,’’ Cole said. “When we keep it simple and fast we’re a pretty good team.’’
The victory gave Michigan State its second series sweep in a month. Michigan State had only two series sweeps all last year and didn’t get its second until Jan. 19-20 against Minnesota.
The style of victory on Saturday against the Badgers showed that the Spartans aren’t just front runners. They are developing the qualities to stage a comeback in order to get a win.
“I think guys were a little ticked off because we made some mistakes on the goals and they (Wisconsin) really make you pay,’’ Cole said about his team’s state of mind between the second and third periods on Saturday. “But it’s not really a group that you have to rant and rave at. We just came in and said this a few times: ‘Take a deep breath. We made some mistakes and let’s forget about them, and play the way we play. Third periods are good for us. So, let’s keep it simple, get it up, get it in, put some pucks on net,’ and it worked out.”
TOP LINE NETS ALL FIVE GOALS
On a night when the Spartans needed some added offensive production from its top line of Saliba, Khodorenko and Lewandowski, the team got what it needed and finished a month of play by earning 16 of the 24 points available in eight games by going 5-2-1.
Ten of MSU’s last 12 games have been played against Top 20 teams. Eight of the last 12 games have been played against teams ranked in the top 11. Michigan State has won or been competitive in 11 of those 12 games, the only exception being a 6-2 loss to No. 4 Cornell on Nov. 2.
MSU’s No. 1 line of Saliba, Khodorenko and Lewandowski has set the foundation for competitiveness and victories.
“They’ve dominated a lot of games lately but just not on the score sheet,’’ Cole said of his No. 1 line. “Getting them rolling, we need them and we’re going to as games get tighter and tighter. But yeah, they came up in a big way for us and they logged a lot of ice time for us too.’’
The sweep put MSU in a strong position in conference play going into finals week and the Christmas break. With a two-game, non-conference series set against independent and No. 16 Arizona State this weekend before participating in the annual Great Lakes Invitational on Dec. 30-31, the Spartans are tied for second place in the Big Ten with Ohio State, two points behind Notre Dame.
“This puts us in a really good spot,” Cole said. “It’s hard to get six-point weekends and we’ve got two of them now and that really jumps you up. “Standings-wise, those are important, and nationally, things are important. That’s why next weekend, against Arizona State (a team that beat and tied No. 2 Denver last weekend.) is going to be huge for us.’’
Khodorenko, who hadn’t scored in six games, was named the game’s First Star, and finished the night with two goals and an assist. Linemate Lewandowski matched that with two goals and an assist of his own.
“We’ve kind of had a cold streak points-wise,” Khodorenko said, “but I thought we’ve been playing the right way, doing the right things, still playing hard, getting pucks on net but it’s been all right because a lot of lines have been contributing. (The Wisconsin game) was kind of our night and we were able to put the puck in (the net).
“It was obviously an awesome third period from everyone. We just kind of stuck it out and kept battling, and in the end, I don’t know if it was kind of lucky but it was a great play by Lewie (Lewandowski) and I got that puck on net and it went in.’’
Saliba may have finished with the lowest output of the trio, scoring just once, while adding one assist but his goal could easily be considered the most important of the night.
With the Spartans trailing 3-2, nearing the midway point of the third period, and with the Badgers on a power play, Saliba took a pass from defenseman Jerad Rosburg, who caught Saliba in stride and sent him down the ice on a breakaway.
Saliba’s fourth goal of the year, the Spartans’ first shorthanded tally of the season, tied the score, setting the stage for Khodorenko’s OT heroics.
Rosburg ended the night with three assists.
LETHEMON RISING AMONG NATION'S BEST
One of the main reasons for the Spartans’ success over the last month has lot to do with its last line of defense, senior goaltender John Lethemon.
Lethemon, who has sealed the No. 1 spot between the pipes after a brief early-season competition with sophomore Drew DeRidder, has distinguished himself in many ways over the past month.
His shutout of the Badgers on Friday night was his third of the season and tied him for second most in the country.
In Big Ten play, he entered Saturday’s victory as the conference leader in goals against average (1.55) and save percentage (.955).
He ranks fourth in the country overall with a .946 save percentage, while his 1.86 GAA was good for No. 11 in the nation.
Despite the fact that Lethemon surrendered four goals on Saturday night, his coach said that was not indicative of how well he played, in facing 37 shots from the Badgers.
“I know Johnny’s probably not happy that he gave up four (goals on Saturday night) but he played a pretty darn good hockey game,’’ Cole said. “Sometimes the number again is not reflective of how he played. He’s just been really, really good for us.’’
|School
|Record
|Previous
|
1. Minnesota State (43)
|
14-1-1
|
1
|
2. North Dakota (6)
|
14-1-2
|
3
|
3. Cornell (1)
|
10-1-0
|
2
|
4. Clarkson
|
11-3-1
|
5
|
5. Boston College
|
11-4
|
10
|
6. Ohio State
|
10-4-2
|
7
|
7. Penn State
|
12-5-0
|
6
|
8. Denver
|
9-4-3
|
4
|
9. UMass
|
11-4-1
|
11
|
10. Bowling Green
|
11-5-1
|
13
|
11. Minnesota Duluth
|
9-6-1
|
14
|
12. Northeastern
|
10-5-2
|
8
|
13. Providence
|
9-5-3
|
15
|
14. UMass Lowell
|
10-4-4
|
16
|
15. Notre Dame
|
8-6-2
|
9
|
16. Arizona State
|
8-4-2
|
20
|
17. Harvard
|
6-4-0
|
12
|
18. Michigan State
|
8-7-1
|
NR
|
19. Western Michigan
|
7-7-2
|
17
|
20. Sacred Heart
|
11-6-1
|
NR