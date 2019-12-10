EAST LANSING - One of the things good hockey teams do is find ways to win.

Michigan State is becoming that team.

The Spartans found two distinctively different paths to victory last weekend while sweeping Wisconsin and came out of it ranked No. 18 in the latest USCHO.com national Top 20 rankings.

One night after a dominating 3-0 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin on Friday, the Spartans made up a two-goal deficit on Saturday night to eventually top the Badgers 5-4 in overtime to sweep the two-game series.

The sweep came one week after the Spartans suffered a disappointing weekend at Ohio State, losing 3-1 and 2-0. On Friday and Saturday, the Spartans (8-7-1, 6-3-1-0 Big Ten) got back to the business of winning.

With Munn Ice Arena rocking on Saturday night, the Spartans, who trailed 3-1 going into the third period, got two goals from junior left wing Mitchell Lewandowski and one from senior captain Sam Saliba to go up 4-3 with less than eight minutes to play in the game.

The Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1) responded with the tying marker from captain Wyatt Kalynuk with 20 seconds left to play after pulling goalie Jack Berry in the last two minutes of regulation.

But the raucous crowd of 5,608 would not go home disappointed because halfway through the overtime period, senior center Patrick Khodorenko took a pass from Lewandowski on the left side just inside the faceoff circle firing a wrist shot over Berry’s shoulder just under the crossbar on the right side for the game winner.

“What a play by Patrick Khodorenko. He’s been really, really good for us lately. It hasn’t shown up pointswise but he’s been a horse and he just made some really, really big plays for us,’’ third-year coach Danton Cole said. “People got their money’s worth . It was up and down, there was a lot of good hits, a lot of good goals, and we won, so even better.’’

The game-winning goal, which grazed the underside of the crossbar set off the red light and a bench-clearing celebration that was accompanied by an eruption of joyful cheers and screams from the fans that reverberated throughout the arena.

It also gave credibility and growing confidence to a team that is on the brink making MSU a tough team to beat.

‘’I think they feel pretty good about a lot of their habits and their concepts and that we can get stuff going we need to,’’ Cole said. “When we keep it simple and fast we’re a pretty good team.’’

The victory gave Michigan State its second series sweep in a month. Michigan State had only two series sweeps all last year and didn’t get its second until Jan. 19-20 against Minnesota.

The style of victory on Saturday against the Badgers showed that the Spartans aren’t just front runners. They are developing the qualities to stage a comeback in order to get a win.

“I think guys were a little ticked off because we made some mistakes on the goals and they (Wisconsin) really make you pay,’’ Cole said about his team’s state of mind between the second and third periods on Saturday. “But it’s not really a group that you have to rant and rave at. We just came in and said this a few times: ‘Take a deep breath. We made some mistakes and let’s forget about them, and play the way we play. Third periods are good for us. So, let’s keep it simple, get it up, get it in, put some pucks on net,’ and it worked out.”