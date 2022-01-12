No. 10 Spartans nip Gophers at the buzzer, 71-69

East Lansing, Mich. - A.J. Hoggard’s defense-splitting pass on a drive through the lane found junior forward Joey Hauser for a backdoor layup at the buzzer to give No. 10 Michigan State a 71-69 victory over Minnesota in Big Ten play at Breslin Center on Wednesday night.

Freshman shooting guard Max Christie led all Spartan scorers for the second straight game and the third time in his young career with 16 points. He also set a new career-high in assists with 4 and had five rebounds.

Michigan State (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) has won nine straight games and is unbeaten in the Big Ten while Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) falls to the Spartans for the second time this season. The Gophers were beaten by Michigan State at home 75-67 a little over one month ago.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a game where we’ve shot 52 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3 and 84 percent from the free throw line and could have lost,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “But we missed three dead-nuts lay-ups. That’s six points. So it was hard to feel good about it. Minnesota executed better than we did, although I guess we shot the ball really well.

“That incredible designed play at the end was off the charts,” Izzo deadpanned. We kind of drew i up, and umbled it and drove it and fumbled it and it falls into Joey’s hands and he makes the lay-up. I guess I did a hell of a job on my play call at the end; but if you believe that, something is wrong with you.

“But players make plays. I give A.J. some credit there. “They made plays on their own. Those were better than the ones I drew up.

“But they (Minnesota) just did a better job of executing their offense and we let them stay in and they hit some shots.”

It was MSU's first game since a 79-67 win over Nebraska last Wednesday as Saturday's game at Michigan was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines program.

Senior forward Gabe Brown scored 13 points on 2-of-7 shooting but was clutch at the free-throw line, going 8-of-8 for the game.

In fact, the Spartans were clutch as a whole from the free-throw line connecting on 11-of-13 (84.6%) while Minnesota was 9-of-14 (64.3).

Senior point guard Tyson Walker scored seven of his 10 points midway through the second quarter to give MSU a much-needed scoring surge and a 51-45 advantage seven minutes into the second half.

However, Minnesota would battle back and eventually lead 53-52 with 9:42 remaining and tie the game four more times before Hauser’s game-winner as the Spartans took the floor for its final possession with the score tied 67-67 and :18 seconds remaining.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said the final possession was set up for Brown to get a shot, or possibly Christie or Hauser going to the rim as MSU’s best foul shooters.

“But they did a good job of making it difficult for Gabe to get the ball,” Izzo said.

Izzo went with a smaller lineup with Malik Hall and Hauser on the court for most of the closing minutes. Izzo said he went with a smaller lineup to make his team’s defense more versatile and able to switch against Minnesota’s ball screens, which gave Michigan State trouble through most of the game.

Also Hoggard was an interesting choice for the final minutes over Tyson Walker. Walker score 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting but had a spat of turnovers on three straight possessions, the third of which when the score was tied 51-51 with 10:42 left.

Walker asked to come out of the game at that juncture, and had tweaked his ankle. Izzo said Walker could have gone back in the game, but Izzo went with Hoggard for the final 10 minutes.

“Our point guards struggled at times and our point guards played pretty well at times,” Izzo said.

Izzo said he liked the bigger Hoggard’s ability to switch onto Minnesota’s 6-foot-7 stretch power forward Jamison Battle, rather than Walker.

“ I thought the game was almost lost with very average ball screen defense, and below average rebounding and loose balls that that led to second-chance points for them,” Izzo said.

Additional Spartans contributions were made the following players:

Houser had 8 points (4-of-5 shooting), 5 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

Hoggard had 5 points (2-of-7), 6 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block, 1 steal and 1 turnover in 23 minutes.

Junior forward Malik Hall had 7 points (3-of-4), 7 rebounds and 1 assist in 23 minutes.

Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. had 6 points (3-of-5), 4 blocks and 2 rebounds in 17 minutes.

Sophomore forward Julius Marble had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block and 3 turnovers in 12 minutes.

Freshman guard Jayden Akins had 2 points (1-of-1) , four rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 13 minutes

Minnesota had four players in double figures with senior forward Eric Curry leading the way with a game-high 19 points. Curry went down with an ankle injury late in the game.

Senior guards E.J. Stephens and Payton Willis had 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Sophomore forward Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Golden Gophers, who have now lost three straight and will return to action at home versus Iowa (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

MSU returns home Saturday to host Northwestern at Noon on the B1G Network. The Wildcats (8-5, 1-3) had lost three straight prior to Wednesday’s game with Maryland.