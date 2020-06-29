SpartanMag - No. 1 Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

The top player in all of high school basketball, 2022's Emoni Bates announced his college commitment on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 small forward who played his first two seasons for Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln announced on ESPN that he will play his college ball for Tom Izzo.



"I'm not sure what the future may hold but as I do know right now, I will be committing to Michigan State," said Bates on Sportscenter. "They've been showing me love since I was in seventh grade and have been recruiting me for a long time.

Sources have also confirmed to Rivals.com that Bates will be moving to a new high school that will be coached by his father Elgin Bates.

