In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss some new visitors, along with some new 2024 buzz.

Visitors for Ohio State game

Michigan State will host four-star conerback Jakeem Jackson for an official visit next weekend for the game against Ohio State. Jackson has been committed to Florida since the end of July. Jackson has two official visits remaining with one scheduled to Kentucky for the following weekend. Tennessee, Auburn, and Penn State received June official visits.

2024

Michigan State will be hosting another big visitor out of Buford (GA) in four-star DE Eddrick Houston. Ranked the No.13 overall recruit, and the No.1 overall strong side defensive end, Houston has a very long offer list including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and others.

Find the rest of the visitors here.

2024 four-star repping MSU gloves

Four-star 2024 cornerback, Jaylen Thompson was documented repping the Michigan State gloves for his game this Thursday. At 6-foot-2, Thompson ranks the No.3 recruit in Tennessee for his class, and holds offers from Georgia, Tennessee, and many others. He will also be in East Lansing for the Ohio State game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0LCA0LXN0YXIgQ0IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYXlsZW5UMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheWxlblQw NjwvYT4gcmVwcGlu4oCZIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzS2lsbG9wP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNLaWxsb3A8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96 RVJxTnJWcGMwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vekVScU5yVnBjMDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTZWFuIFdpbGxpYW1zIChAU2VhbldfUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlYW5XX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3 NTYyNjIyOTE5NzA2NjI0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another 2024 showing MSU love

Michigan State is in heavy pursuit of 2024 four-star defensive end KingJoseph Edwards of Buford (GA). Edwards visited the Spartans' over the summer and plans to return to East Lansing for the game aginst Rutgers.