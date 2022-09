In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will talk with Michigan States newest 2023 offer, and preview the big recruiting night in the 2024 class.

The class of 2023, three-star wide receiver, Taeshaun Lyons, spoke with Courtney Hawkins over the phone for the first time on August 29. The Spartan coach let him know he had a Michigan State offer.

“I was on the phone with him at like 10am my time. I’ve been talking to the them for about 2 weeks now but this was the first time I talked to them on the phone today,” Lyons said. “It was cool to have an offer from a school that is all the way on east. I wasn’t quite expecting it from yesterday it caught me by surprise almost.”

Going out of state is something that Lyons is intrigued by, especially with the out of state schools showing the most interest.

“I mean I don’t have any power 5 offers from my home state so I’ve already opened my mind to going out of state already,” Lyons said. “I have a visit with Notre Dame on the 17 and I’m looking to see if I wanna schedule one with MSU after that.”

Lyons has only taken one official visit so far, to Washington in June, but has a good idea of what he is looking for on his trips.

“How the coach wants to use me, how the staff operates and goes about teaching and lastly how they go about educating their students.”

As of right now, Notre Dame and Michigan State are the only schools on his radar for official visits.

“I mean depending on what schools offer or not can change that but as of right now none really.”