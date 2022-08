Nightly Recruiting Briefing (8/15/22): 2024 recruiting notes, more

In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss recruiting notes in the 2023 and '24 classes

Michigan State made the top 13 for the No.10 overall recruit in the country and the No.1 DE in the 2024 class, Alex "T.A" Cunningham . The likely future five-star visited Michigan State during the summer. Cunningham cut his offer list of nearly 60 down to 13, also including Florida State, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas Southern.

The No.9 overall recruit in the state of Michigan's 2024 class, Jeremiah Beasley hold offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Minnesota, and more. He breaks down the schools he is talking to the most, and fall visit plans below.

Beasley is the younger brother of current Spartan, Maliq Carr. He also has grown to be a familiar name for the Spartan coaching staff, preforming at several camps this summer.