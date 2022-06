Nightly Recruiting Briefing (6/15/22): visitors, top schools, and more.

2023 four-star DT Kayden McDonald released his Top 10 list on Thursday. The Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett recruit included the Spartans among a solid group of schools. Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and NC State round out the rest of his list.

McDonald has an official visit to Michigan State next weekend, June 24-26.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle spoke to Rivals.com National Analyst Jed May and broke down his top schools. You can find the full article HERE.