Nightly Recruiting Briefing (5/27/22): Jayden Wayne top six, updates, etc

In tonights Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss quotes from Jayden Wayne and his top six along with more quick recruiting updates.

Five-star DE Jayden Wayne is ranked the No.10 overall recruit and the No.2 overall defensive end in the country. On Friday he released a top group of six, including Michigan State the only school he hasn’t visited. Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), and Alabama were also included.

“Coach BT (Brandon Jordan) has been pretty consistent. I felt good vibes from coach Tucker. I feel they could develop me for the next level. They are a top 10 team as well.

Michigan State joined the party late, but I am still considering them. I think it’s pretty equal.”

Michigan State will most likely get an unofficial visit the first weekend of June, but the plans are not finalized yet. Wayne officially visited Georgia last weekend. He will visit LSU, Miami (FL), and Oregon in June. He also plans to take an official to Alabama in the fall, which means the unofficial visit in this summer could be the only at-bat for the Spartans.