Nightly Recruiting Briefing (4/25/22): Coaches on the road and more.

Embed content not available





Michigan State played host to TJ and Tevin Metcalf, cousins of former Ole Miss standout and NFL superstar DK Metcalf.

TJ Metcalf is three-star safety prospect in the class of 2023 holding offers from MSU, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Miami (FL), Penn State, and more.

Tevis Metcalf, who is a class of 2024 defensive back, is not currently ranked, but holds offers from Arkansas, Jackson State, and Alabama A&M.

The two brothers play together locking down Pinson (AL) Valley's secondary.