Nightly Recruiting Briefing (3/19/22): Talented West Coast group on campus

In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss a top schools list, visitors and more.

As we have discussed extensively, 2023 four-star OL Madden Sanker made it to campus.

Michigan State made the cut for 2023 four-star DB Avery Stuart. Stuart tells SpartanMag.com that he will visit Michigan State this summer.

North Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and others are active in the recruitment.