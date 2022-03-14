Nightly Recruiting Briefing (3/14/22): Staff updates and more
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will talk recruiting and support staffing changes, as they were updated in the Michigan State staff directory today. We also talk Spartans in the NFL and quick portal news.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news