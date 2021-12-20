Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/20/21): ‘23 target plans visit, new offers
In tonight’s Nightly Briefing we have a 2023 Texas target who scheduled a visit, a new transfer offer, a new 2023 offer, a 2023 target off the board along with more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news