Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/19/21): Mailbag questions
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we cover a few social media tidbits and then move to a recruiting mailbag from the Underground Bunker message board.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news