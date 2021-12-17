Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/17/21): New 2022 and ‘23 recruiting tidbits
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we have a local interview of Katin Houser from The Long Beach Press.
We also have some tidbits on a visitor coming up in January for the 2022 class and multiple 2023 four stars hoping to visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news