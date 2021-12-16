Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/16/21): Post signing day, PWO commitment
Tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing doesn’t include a whole lot of news just a day after signing day but does feature a PWO commitment, and some other news.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news