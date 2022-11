In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss a pair of in-state recruits who just became back on the market and more.

After the announcement of Luke Fickell jumping from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, a pair of in-state recruits announced a decommitment from the Bearcats

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound, four-star tight end, out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech, Khamari Anderson was a longtime Cincinnati commit before announcing his decommitment on Monday.



SpartanMag.com reached out to Anderson's teammate, Jalen Thompson who tells us Michigan State has a real chance in the recruitment and Thompson will be working his teammate hard.