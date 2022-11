In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss the visit of 2023 wide reciever Aziah Johnson, and more.

Michigan State will host three-star Richmond (VA) wide receiver, Aziah Johnson on an official visit over the weekend. Johnson has taken unofficial visits to Penn State, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina. He will return to see the Hokies for an official visit on Dec.17.

