In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss coaches on the road and more.

Michigan State sent Marco Coleman to Buford (GA) to see a group of 2024 prospects including KingJoseph Edwards, KJ Bolden, Jay Neal, and others.

Edwards has shown Michigan State a lot of love on social media, as Edwards and Bolden are both two of the most sough after athletes in the 2024 class.

Michigan State will host Edwards for his second trip to East Lansing when the Spartan’s face Rutgers.