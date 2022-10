In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss Michigan State coaches on the road, along with more.

As things begin to get interesting with current four-star running back commitment Kedrick Reescano, Mel Tucker and Effrem Reed have hit the road to recruit the bye week.

Tucker and Reed checked in on a pair of running backs committed to SEC schools in, Florida commit Treyaun Webb and Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb .

Defensive assistant, TJ Hollowell, stopped in Allen HS in Texas. As of now there isn't any specific recruits to monitor, but Allen is a powerhouse in the region.

Hollowell also stopped in Denton (TX) home of 2023 defensive back Ryan Yaites.