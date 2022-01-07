Nightly Recruiting Briefing (1/7/22): New 2023 offers and a vistor coming
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing, we will discuss a couple new 2023 offers, a new visitor, along with a team related news item.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news