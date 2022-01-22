Nightly Recruiting Briefing (1/22/22): Top seven, new visitor, more
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss Spartans making a four-star top seven, and a new visitor added the the January 29th junior day list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news