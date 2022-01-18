Nightly Recruiting Briefing (1/18/22): Portal commit, new offers, and more
In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss the transfer portal commitment of Ameer Speed, the top five of Drew Pickett, some new offers, coaches on the road and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news