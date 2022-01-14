Nightly Recruiting Briefing (1/14/22): Previewing Saturday’s junior day

In tonight‘s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss all the visitors coming to campus for Michigan States junior day tomorrow.

Top 2023 targets

Miles McVay will return to Michigan State for another visit this weekend. McVay has grown close with Chris Kapilovic throughout the recruiting process and was able to camp with him at Michigan State last June. McVay is also heavily considering Missouri, with Alabama and USC along with others pushing hard.

Kedrick Reescano and his family will be making their second trip to Michigan State this weekend. Reescano and his father visited Michigan State in October for the Michigan game, and now will return back with the rest of the family. Michigan State and the Reescano family have a close relationship but the connection was with William Peagler. The family is making this trip in order to get more familiar with new RB coach Effrem Reed. He will visit TCU after Michigan State and could have a decision by the spring time.

Jalen Thompson is a top target out of Detroit Cass Tech. Thompson visited Michigan State over the summer and fall but will return Saturday for the junior day event. Thompson tells SpartanMag.com he is already planning a return visit to Michigan State in order to meet new defensive line assistant Brandon Jordan.

Daylen Austin is another top target, being a four-star cornerback out of Long Beach Poly High (CA). He previews his visit with SpartanMag.com which can be found here. https://michiganstate.rivals.com/news/four-star-daylen-austin-talks-upcoming-michigan-state-visit-and-more

Cole Dellinger will return to Michigan State for yet another trip, his first of the off-season. Dellinger is a top priority for Michigan State and ranked the number three 2023 recruit in Michigan, according to Rivals.com. Dellinger said he will also visit Michigan, LSU, Pitt, Ole Miss and Missouri this off-season.

Chance Rucker out of Denton, Texas was offered by Michigan State over the fall. Rucker quickly scheduled a visit for the off-season. He holds offers from Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami, and more. He will also visit Texas and Texas Tech this off-season.

2023 unoffered recruits

The four-star 2023 Texas TE Reid Mikeska will be making his first trip to Michigan State on Saturday. Mikeska holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, and more but does not have a Michigan State offer just yet.