Nightly Recruiting Briefing (1/12/22): Four-star 2023 visitor, more
In tonights Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss a new 2023 four-star visitor from Texas and also an update on upcoming visitor Daylen Austin along with more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news