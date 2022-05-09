Nightingale seeking to restore MSU hockey as national power

East Lansing, Mich. – During his introductory press conference on Monday, Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale vowed that his staff would recruit the best players to East Lansing, and that his team would compete harder than any team in college hockey during his tenure as head coach.

“When I think of Spartans, I think or relentless compete,” Nightingale said. “That is something you can control. Every day, every practice, every day in the weight room, every game, we will be the most competitive team in college hockey. The score will take care of itself.”

Nightingale, who comes to Michigan State after serving as the head coach for the United States National Developmental Team the past two seasons, also expressed his desire to restore the Spartan hockey to being one of the premier programs in college hockey.

“Now, we need to be better,” Nightingale said. “It starts with our culture. Every place I’ve been, I’ve been proud of the culture we’ve been able to establish and I think it aligns with what I think Michigan State is, humility with a ton of confidence. It’s one that is selfless. It’s never going to be about the coach. It’s never going to be about one player. It’s always going to be about the team. It’s about accountability and wanting to be held accountable.”

Nightingale, who played hockey at Michigan State (2003-2005) and later served as the program’s director of hockey operation, is a former NHL assistant, has coached international hockey, youth hockey, and college hockey.

His background has given the insight necessary to recruit the caliber of players that Michigan State needs to re-establish program relevance. Nightingale intends to use MSU hockey alums as a resource for his program. He is also determined to engage with the program’s hockey alumni, and restore Spartan hockey to national prominence.

“It means a lot to me and I know how much it meant to all of us to put that jersey on,” Nightingale said. “I think its really important to unify the group and be one and I am excited about putting our best foot forward and returning Spartan hockey to where we all know that it belongs.”

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant were among the Michigan State coaches on hand to show their support for Nightingale at his introductory press conference. Izzo and football coach Mel Tucker were among the Spartan coaches that met with Nightingale during the hiring process.

“I felt is was very important that this hire fit into the culture that we are building, we are building every day,” athletic director Alan Haller said. “In the end, we looked at the criteria and Adam Nightingale had everything we were looking for. He places value on relationships with players. He will re-establish Spartan hockey in the recruiting world, and understands the key relationships, which are needed. He will bring an exciting brand of hockey to the newly renovated Munn Ice Arena.”

Michigan State hired Nightingale after a thorough coaching search conducted by athletic director Haller, who received help from deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith. Haller also met with current players to get their input on what criteria he should use to select a head coach.

“At the start of this process, I met with the entire team and later me with a smaller group of eight student athletes,” Haller said. “We talked about what they wanted in a head coach. Someone who develops personal relationships, a new style of play, puck possession, faster transitions, and aggressive attacking offense, and most importantly skill development.”

After meeting with players, Haller set up an advisory committee to assist in the search. That committee was comprised of experts in the hockey field, including former Spartans standouts with NHL experience like Justin Abdelkader.

“Spartan hockey has a great a tradition with a history of winning championships and developing student athletes that move on to the NHL, and that’s the reason this hire was so important to me,” Haller said. “The foundation of success is absolutely here. It is also the reason you have all joined me here today to celebrate the hiring of Adam Nightingale, but also the renewed commitment by the athletic department and the community to support Spartan hockey.”

Spartan alumni involved in the process stressed the importance of uniting the Michigan State hockey community, as well as hiring a coach that is willing to play a style of hockey that attracts top recruits.

“What was very, very clear is that the next coach did not need any Spartan ties,” Haller said. “They just wanted the best person to lead our team.”

Nightingale lauded the thoroughness of Michigan State’s coaching search

“That was really important to me,” Nightingale said. “They were doing their homework. When I met with Alan, I said, if I am here because I am an alum I don’t want the job. I really think that Spartan hockey is different. I believe the community and alums understand that.”

Nightingale is thrilled with renovations that have taken place at Munn Ice Arena.

“It is unreal,” he said. “Like the best in college hockey. I promise you with that new addition that we are going to be great stewards of that area. It’s going to be spotless, it’s going to look brand new and we are going to respect it.”

Those facilities should be an asset in recruiting moving forward.



