Night Two of Moneyball: Three takeaways for the Michigan State players

(Photo by Brendon Pricco/Spartans Illustrated)

The 20th annual Moneyball Pro Am was back in action for its second night of the summer on Thursday night. Once again, it was filled with highlights, packed bleachers and competitive games. Fans who made the trip out to Holt High School were treated to a triple overtime game, Coen Carr flying, and a 50-point scoring outburst from one Michigan State player. I was there for Spartans Illustrated, taking it all in, and here were my three biggest takeaways from night two of the summer staple.

Carson Cooper is working on expanding his game

An emphasis of summer basketball from coaches at all levels is experimentation and improvement. The summer is the time to make tweaks to your game, whether it’s adjusting your shooting form, working on a new move, or expanding your shooting range. For the Michigan State players participating in Moneyball, they have the freedom to experiment on the court, a possibility they likely won’t be offered in the winter. One player who stood out on Thursday with their confidence to practice new aspects of their game was Carson Cooper. Cooper, in his three seasons donning the green and white, has yet to make a three-pointer at the collegiate level. He knocked down two on Thursday. He also airballed a pair, but he’s not going to be expected to be a three-point threat this season. However, what he may be asked to do is make shots from the mid-range at an efficient rate, and be more of an offensive threat in the post. He did exactly that at Moneyball. Along with this pair of threes, the senior was effective and efficient from the midrange and scored on several post moves en route to a 32-point performance and a win in triple overtime. One of Cooper’s most impressive buckets of the night was an and-one runner in the paint in double overtime. He converted the free throw to grab a three-point lead for his Tri-Star team at the time. In high school, Cooper held only five offers, with no high-major offers outside of Michigan State. He was an unranked recruit on IMG Academy’s second-best team. Since arriving in East Lansing, all Cooper has done is improve. In each season for Michigan State, Cooper has improved his points per game, rebounds per game and free throw percentage. Now, as a senior, he may have his biggest role yet.

Jaxon Kohler could be dethroned as the Moneyball MVP