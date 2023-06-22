Under the radar flies left wing/center A.J. Lacroix, who spent last season with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. Lacroix committed to Michigan State University last September, along with Riley Patterson (who may not be joining the team now), Garin Ludwig and Frédéric Deschênes.

Lacroix is one of several Michigan State prospects who may hear their name called at the 2023 NHL Draft next week. Trey Augustine is projected to go as one of the best goaltenders in the draft, while Maxim Štrbák and Michael DeAngelo are projected mid-round picks.

According to Elite Prospects’ 2023 NHL Draft Guide, Lacroix has received an “F” grade, which translates to “do not draft.” Though many players with similar scouting reports are drafted, it isn’t likely that Lacroix will be.

“Lacroix operated almost exclusively on his inside edges transitionally in this game,” a game report reads from February by EP scout Daniel Gee. “It limits his dynamism and handling, and without an exceptional sense grade and a poor stride, it just hurts Lacroix’s pro projection.

“Protection habits come and go; in the first off a near board carry-in, Lacroix tried to drag through a triangle, easily chopped away from a defender. Later on a right-wing carry, he popped the puck into his hip pocket, dragged inward, but stopped moving his feet allowing pressure to form, leading to a no-option drop-off pass.”

A two-way player, Lacroix can contribute offensively and defensively. It’s obvious that his skillset has the potential to translate well into college, but pro scouts are still weary about the risk.

Lacroix is expected to join the Michigan State roster for the 2024-2025 season. He was born in Livingston, New Jersey.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft begins next week, June 28 and June 29. The first round will air on ESPN on June 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, with the remaining rounds airing on ESPN+ the following day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This year’s draft will take place from Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.