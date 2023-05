Michigan State is getting a relationship started early with 2026 safety Jireh Edwards. The Spartans offered him a scholarship earlier this week.

Edwards — who is teammates with 2024 three-star offensive lineman and Michigan State commit Logan Bennett at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland — discussed his excitement about the offer with Spartans Illustrated.

