New: Rivals Future Cast
There is a new feature on the home page called Future Cast. Click the link and experts and fans alike can predict where a prospect will verbal.
You can see all the predictions by clicking on a player profile. There are several categories:
Publisher (combined with Analyst and called FutureCast)
Analyst (combined with Publisher and called FutureCast)
Fan (Called FanCast)
Mine (This is your forecast)
Screen shots below to help you navigate thru it.
After you enter a player profile, It will show on the profile the percentages for the "experts" (which is called FutureCast) and the percentages of the fans (which is called Fancast)
Scroll down to see the history in graphical form
And at the very bottom it will show the Publisher and Analyst picks, along with any comments.