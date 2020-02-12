Mel Tucker, soon to be MSU’s new head football coach after agreeing in principle to terms late Tuesday night, has learned under some of the top defensive coaches in recent college football history - Nick Saban, Mark Dantonio and Kirby Smart.

He served as a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 1997 to 1998 under Nick Saban, working with a defensive backs emphasis with Spartan DBs coach Mark Dantonio.

In 2000, Tucker served as defensive backs coach for Saban at LSU.

Then he coached DBs at Ohio State under Dantonio from 2001-2003.

When Dantonio left Ohio State to become head coach at Cincinnati, Tucker was promoted to become co-defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes.

After 10 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL, Tucker returned to coach with Saban in 2015 at Alabama. He served as a defensive backs coach at Alabama, working under then-defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide, Kirby Smart.

When Smart became head coach at the University of Georgia in 2016, he brought Tucker with him. Tucker held down defensive coordinator duties for the Bulldogs from 2016 to 2018.

During his time with the Bulldogs, the University of Georgia’s official web site produced this “Mic’d Up” video feature of Turner on the field with his players.

This will give Spartan fans, and players, an idea of the sights and sounds on the practice field when Tucker is presiding. Go HERE for access to the video and others.

