East Lansing, Mich. - Non-negotiable

It’s not just a word but a declaration as part of the culture change Mel Tucker is adamant about instilling in his first season as Michigan State’s head football coach.

What's non-negotiable? Being physical. If you're not physical, you're not invited to be part of this team.

"What’s going to be important for us is to play our brand of football,’’ Tucker said. “Football is a collision sport and we have to be physical. So regardless of scheme, offense, defense or special teams, that’s part of who we are and who we need to be. Michigan State football is physical football. It’s representative of our university, of our great fans, all of our alumni and our players who have played here in the past. So it’s always about tough, physical, hard-nosed, fundamentally-sound, great pad level, flat backs with good hat speed getting after it, and playing through the echo of the whistle.”

It’s not a complete change in brand or culture. Mark Dantonio preached toughness, and achieved it, during his 13-year tenure at Michigan State. It’s more of a reinvigoration of it.

“I think the tradition is what we’re trying to live up to,” said safeties coach and former defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, “and I think there is belief in the room that they can be the next chapter without a doubt.”

The new chapter starts with old standards.



