Three-star defensive back Gabe Nealy of Miami, Fla. announced his de-commitment via Twitter on Monday.

The third commitment of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class has become the first to de-commit.

I would like to Thank Coach Tucker and the MSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing Division I football, but at this time I will be de-committing from Michigan State University. NO LOVE LOST. NO Interviews. Thank you.

Nealy originally became the third recruit to commit to Michigan State back on April 11, despite never having set foot on campus.

The de-commitment didn’t come as a surprise to SpartanMag publisher Corey Robinson or SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni. It’s been expected for several days, and was discussed in last Friday’s SpartanMag LIVE! YouTube podcast.

