{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 23:11:20 -0500') }}

Nealy decommits, what it means:

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

The third commitment of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class has become the first to de-commit.

Three-star defensive back Gabe Nealy of Miami, Fla. announced his de-commitment via Twitter on Monday.

Nealy originally became the third recruit to commit to Michigan State back on April 11, despite never having set foot on campus.

The de-commitment didn’t come as a surprise to SpartanMag publisher Corey Robinson or SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni. It’s been expected for several days, and was discussed in last Friday’s SpartanMag LIVE! YouTube podcast.

What does this decommitment mean to Michigan State? Comparoni Robinson are discussing it with SpartanMag members in THIS THREAD at The Underground Bunker message board.

