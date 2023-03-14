Michigan State basketball is dancing for the 25th-straight season, all under head coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans will take on USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

Izzo had his weekly press conference on Monday to preview Friday’s matchup and sophomore guard Jaden Akins, junior guard A.J. Hoggard and senior guard Tyson Walker also spoke to the media after practice on Monday.

“The tournament for me has been one of the highlights of my life, much less my coaching career,” Izzo said at his press conference. “I’m glad that it’s here. I’m glad that we’re close to home.”

The Spartans will travel down to Columbus, Ohio via bus. The team will also have an open practice for fans to watch for free at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.

Izzo mentioned at the press conference that the NCAA Tournament is “all about matchups.” MSU’s first-round opponent, Souther California, provides an interesting matchup for Izzo and his team.

“They’re talented,” Izzo said about USC. “They’re athletic.”

The Trojans have size at guard. Senior guard Boogie Ellis (6-foot-3) is a “dynamic guard” and “can shoot it from anywhere,” according to Izzo after watching film in preparation for USC. Fifth-year guard Drew Peterson stands at 6-foot-9 and is versatile. Izzo said that Peterson has “Larry Bird qualities” and is a “really good passer.”

The Michigan State players also praised the Trojans.

“They got a really good back-court,” Walker said about USC's guard play. “Just trying to slow them down the best we can. It’s going to be tough.”

USC might have the size advantage at guard, but a matchup advantage that MSU can exploit is down low. The Trojans don’t have a “dominating” center, according to Izzo. The Spartans have faced many dominating centers this season. While USC redshirt junior Joshua Morgan is good, he perhaps isn’t quite the same presence in the paint as guys in the Big Ten like Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis or Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

Some people say that the Trojans play a different style of basketball out in the Pac-12 compared to many Big Ten schools, including MSU. No matter who controls the pace of the game, Hoggard believes it will be a “fun" and "up and down game” against a “good team” in USC.

One of Izzo’s goals for this NCAA Tournament is to win the first weekend. That constitutes winning on Friday against USC and beating either Marquette or Vermont on Sunday to advance to the East Regional semifinal in New York City.

“I still want to win the weekend,” Izzo said. “The program is at that level where that’s what you gotta do. Still know that you can’t win a weekend without winning the first game.”

Last season, MSU was unable to make it out of the first weekend. The Spartans beat Davidson but couldn’t hold onto a lead against Duke in the Round of 32.

Walker played 25 minutes and posted 13 points in that game against the No. 2-seed Duke. MSU was up 70-65 with five minutes left, but the Blue Devils ended the game on a 20-6 run to win 85-76.

“You gotta be able to close out games,” Walker said when asked about what he learned from last year’s tournament experience.

There are many keys to making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament for MSU. At times this season, MSU has looked great on offense. Conversely, MSU has also looked great on defense at times. However, the Spartans have rarely put the two pieces to the puzzle together.

“If we could ever put the two together, we’re good enough to make a run,” Izzo said. “If you only do one of them, you’re good enough to come home in the first weekend.”

Another key that Izzo highlighted is the play of senior forward Malik Hall. Hall arguably had his worst game of the season at the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State. He shot 0-for-6 from the field and only scored three points.

“I think Malik (Hall) is a big key,” Izzo said. “I don’t think that’s pressure on him. I think it’s just a privilege. It’s an honor that I think he’s got to be one of the guys that plays well if we’re gonna advance in this tournament.”

Hoggard presents another interesting dynamic to the team. He averages six assists per game, which leads the team. Hoggard is the point guard and leader of the offense and Izzo expects a lot out of his point guards.

“When you’re a point guard in any program, it’s hard,” Izzo said about Hoggard. “When you’re in one that’s had some of the guys we’ve had … much is expected, much is demanded. Sometimes, much is not always understood, so yeah, I’ve had a lot of talks with A.J. (Hoggard). I think A.J. is still as big of a key as anybody.

“Relationships with players is unique,” Izzo continued. “What I love about A.J. Hoggard is (that) he is like me. He’s stubborn, he’s a fist-fighter, he’s tougher than nails.”

A video went "viral" on social media of Izzo coaching Hoggard on the MSU bench during last Friday’s game against Ohio State. In the past, Izzo has been criticized for his intense coaching style.