SpartanMag - JOB WELL DONE: X & Cassius selected in Second Round of NBA Draft

East Lansing, Mich. - Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston had their NBA dreams realized on Wednesday night when each player heard their name called during the second round of the NBA Draft.

Tillman was selected No. 35 overall, No. 5 in the second round, when the Sacramento Kings drafted him. He was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he will be reunited with former Michigan State teammate Jaren Jackson, one of Tillman’s best friends. Jackson was selected No. 4 overall by the Grizzlies in 2018.

Winston was selected No. 53 overall by Oklahoma City, and traded to the Washington Wizards.

Tillman was projected as a borderline first-round draft prospect. After a long decision-making process that enveloped the entire summer, Tillman elected to forgo his senior season at Michigan State in order to join the draft. He didn’t get the first-round news that he was hoping for, but playing with Jackson in Memphis is as happy of a second-round landing point as he could hope for.

As for Tillman’s basketball plans, Michigan State legend and NBA TV analyst Steve Smith likes Tillman’s profile as a professional.

“What you love about Xavier Tillman is he is a kid that works extremely hard, is extremely mature,” Smith said during NBA TV’s Draft telecast. “The kid has worked his tail off. He is a kid now who can score in space, does an excellent job in the short pick and roll, making decisions.”

Tillman, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound frontcourt player out of Grand Rapids Christian High School, averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Spartans.

He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was second-team All-Big Ten.

He helped Michigan State win at least a share of three Big Ten regular season championships. His game and skills have continued to advance since MSU’s final game of the 2020 season on March 8.

“He has worked on his 3-point shot,” Smith said. “We got a chance to watch him in his workouts, in the star drill, and he shot the second best from the 3-point line.”

Tillman ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in rebounding and No. 2 in field goal percentage. He trailed Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu in both categories. Oturu was drafted two slots ahead of Oturu at No. 33 by the Los Angeles Clippers. But Smith, and the Grizzlies, love Tillman’s maturity.

“This kid is married, this kid is a worker, he fits Tom Izzo, he has a wingspan,” Smith said. “I think this is an excellent pick.”

Tillman is MSU’s all-time leader in blocked shots. He was measured as having the biggest hands at the NBA Draft Combine.

“You’re not going to outwork Xavier Tillman,” Smith said. “That’s one thing about him, and I’m looking forward to watching him.”

Winston led Michigan State with 18.6 points per game, shot 43 percent from 3-point range and became the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists. He did it while playing and living through the unspeakable pain of his brother, Zachary, taking his own life in November of 2019.

The 6-foot-1 Winston won a state championship at Detroit Jesuit High School and was named Mr. Basketball of Michigan in 2016.

Winston returns to Washington, D.C., the site of his greatest victory as a college player when he and Tillman led Michigan State to a massive upset of Duke in the 2019 Regional Finals.

“Not a bad place for him,” Smith said of Winston in Washington. “Obviously he is going to have to compete, but Cassius Winston is an experienced, senior, four-year guy who just knows how to play.

“You look at all of the numbers, the scoring, winning, assists, making teammates better, just a moxie about him and he knows how to play.”

Winston is a two-time, consensus, second-team All-American. He was 2018-19 Big Ten Player of the Year and 2019 Big Ten Conference Tournament MVP.

“I think he is one of the best pick and roll players coming out of college basketball,” Smith said. “Being able to navigate his way to get a shot, he’s going to lull you to sleep with his play but his basketball IQ is off the charts. I think when you get a chance to watch him and he gets into an NBA system, he’s going to find a way. He’s always found a way his whole career, when you’re Big Ten Player of the Year and you’ve won like he’s won.”

Smith compared Winston to Jalen Brunson, who was a second-round pick coming out of Villanova and has become a star for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Just like Jalen Brunson, these guys have been around for a long time and with that chip on those shoulders, that only fuels these type of guys when they get this kind of chance to go in the second round,” Smith said. “You always want to go higher, but those kind of guys just find a way to stick in the NBA and make their presence known.”

Winston is one of only four players in NCAA Division I history to score at least 1,900 points and deliver 850 assists.

Twenty-two Michigan State players have been selected in the NBA Draft under Spartan head coach Tom Izzo.