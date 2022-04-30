Nailor, Heyward, Arcuri selected in late rounds of NFL Draft

Three Spartans were selected during the final rounds of the NFL Draft on Saturday, with Jalen Nailor, Connor Heyward and A.J. Arcuri hearing their names called.

Nailor, a wide receiver, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (No. 191 overall).

Heyward, a tight end, was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 208 overall).

A.J. Arcuri, an offensive lineman, was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams (No. 261 overall).

Michigan State finished with four draft selections overall, the most for the program since 2016. Running back Kenneth Walker III was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

A four-year letterwinner (2018-21), Arcuri took advantage of a sixth season at MSU in 2021 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the media after starting all 13 games for the Spartans (first eight at right tackle, final five at left tackle).

Despite playing in only nine games in 2021, all starts, Nailor ranked second on the team with career highs in receptions (37), receiving yards (695) and TD catches (6). He started the first eight games of the season, but missed the last four games of the regular season with a hand injury; he returned to the starting lineup for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and led MSU with six catches for 108 yards in the win over No. 12 Pitt, his fourth career 100-yard receiving game and third of the season.

Heyward started all 13 games at tight end in 2021 after making the switch from running back in preseason camp. He led the Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media.

Connor is also the third member of his family to be drafted, following his late father Craig (first round, 1988, New Orleans) and his older brother Cam (first round, 2011, Pittsburgh).