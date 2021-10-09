Nailor delivers career performance at Rutgers
Piscataway, NJ - Through the first five games of the 2021, Jalen “Speedy” Nailor was the No. 2 option for quarterback Payton Thorne among Michigan State receivers behind Jayden Reed. That’s not to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news