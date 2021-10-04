Nailor delivering YAC in go-to moments

East Lansing, Mich. - After opening the season with 10 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Michigan State’s first three victories, junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor - for some reason - became a disappearing act in MSU’s passing game against Nebraska.

He was targeted just three times and finished with zero receptions in the Spartans 23-20 overtime victory.

On Saturday night, in front of a Homecoming crowd that totaled 70,075, came back strong with eight receptions and a career-high 128 yards that helped MSU move to 5-0 with a 48-31 victory over Western Kentucky.

Nailor’s performance, as the Spartans’ leader in number of receptions, yards, targets and most importantly, yards after catch, helped MSU keep pace with the high-powered offense of the Hilltoppers in a contest that featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense.

His yards after the catch, which totaled 98, not only helped MSU score touchdowns when the Hilltoppers settled for field goals but also pleased his head coach.

“YAC is good. I love YAC,’’ said second-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker. “Yards after contact, yards after catch. That’s important and that shows what commitment that he’s made in the weight room and then to being very competitive. That’s a part of his game. He’s fast. He’s got good YAC, so, YAC is good.’’

While the Spartan offense may not have been specifically looking to target Nailor more on Saturday night, he did become the go-to guy when MSU needed to seal the deal against WKU’s offense which threw for a ridiculous 488 yards and three touchdowns in 64 attempts.

“It was really just going off of coverage, different matchups,’’ redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne said. “We have some plays where you’re reading matchups and you know he’s a really good receiver, he’s a great route runner, he’s got good hands and it’s nice to have him (pointing to Jayden Reed at the interview table) and Jalen on the outside together and to be able to choose on sides like that. I thought he played well and it was good to get him the ball and get that rolling a little bit.’’

That roll was solidified late in the fourth quarter when MSU needed Nailor most.

With the Spartans up just 14 points and the Hilltoppers gaining momentum after scoring two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tighten the score at 45-31, Thorne, who finished with 327 yards passing on 20-of-30 attempts and one touchdown, found Nailor for a 21-yard gain to open the drive at the 25.

Thorne followed with two incompletions to Nailor but when it was money time, he found Nailor again. Nailor worked himself open off the line of scrimmage on a third-and-6 play at the 35 yard line for 17 yards and a first down to WKU’s 18.

Nailor’s gain was enhanced by the fact that he not only got himself open by reversing his route inside out off the line of scrimmage but after making the catch he stiff-armed former Spartan Davion Williams, before lowering his shoulder to drive through WKU’s leading tackler and safety Antwon Kincade for an additional four yards.

Yards after catch, yards after contact - Nailor delivered both in a key play during MSU’s game-cinching drive.

From there, MSU would eventually end up with a 20-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin, putting MSU up by three scores at 17 points.

Nailor didn’t have trouble getting open against Nebraska. He was open when targeted three times in that game, but Thorne happened to come up inaccurate on those throws. Nailor was happy to emerge as an integral part of the offense against Western Kentucky.

“We had a little conversation about it (during the week) but it was just what the game plan was,’’ Nailor said. “We were just sticking to the game plan. He (Thorne) was just finding me a little more today. I’m just thankful for the opportunities today he was giving me and credit to the o-line, and the whole offense, as a whole.’’

Those 12 targets on Saturday solidified Nailor’s re-emergence in the passing game and should only enhance the Spartans’ passing offense going forward as they travel to Rutgers for a Saturday game at noon that could result in MSU - which moved to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll on Sunday - becoming bowl eligible at the halfway point of the season.