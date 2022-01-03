Nailor declares for NFL Draft

East Lansing, Mich. - The talent level of Michigan State’s offensive skill positions for next year took a hit on Monday when redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor announced that he is forgoing his final year of college eligibility in order to make himself available for the NFL Draft.

Nailor was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten this year in an abbreviated season. He had 37 receptions for 695 yards and six TDs.

He ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 19 in the FBS in yards per catch at 18.94.

In making the announcement via social media, Nailor said: “I would like to thank Coach D for bringing in a kid from Cali to play in a big time program! I would like to thank Coach Tuck and Coach Hawk for developing me as a player on and off the field to be the best man I can be.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all of Spartan Nation for a great four years that I have spent here. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Nailor went down with a hand injury during Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan on Oct. 30. He didn’t return to the field until Thursday’s 31-21 victory over Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Nailor, of Palmdale, Calif., and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School, led Michigan State with six catches for 108 yards, including a one-handed 50-yarder, against Pitt.

For his career, Nailor had 80 catches for 1,346 yards.

In 2020, Nailor had 26 receptions for a team-high 515 yards and a team-leading four receiving TDs. He led the Big Ten in yards per reception (19.8).

In 2019, he was limited to just four games due to an early-season injury.

As a true freshman in 2018, he had eight catches for 129 yards and nine rushes for 128.

Nailor is a human development and family studies major.