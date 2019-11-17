EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s hockey program took a trip into the past Saturday night.

Behind an early first-period goal from one of its talented freshman, Josh Nodler, and another strong effort from senior goaltender John Lethemon, MSU earned its first sweep over Michigan since 2009 with an at times dominant 3-0 triumph over the rival Wolverines in front of a raucous gathering of 6,552 at Munn Ice Arena.

The atmosphere was much like the old days when visiting teams knew they were in for heck of a battle for 60 minutes in front of a crowd that was both loud and intimidating

Junior Austin Kamer scored his first goal of the season and just the fourth of his Spartan career near the halfway point of the second period to make 2-0. Less than two minutes later, junior Tommy Apap punched his third tally of the season off a scramble in front of U-M goalie Strauss Mann to seal the final margin of victory.

Lethemon, who earned the game’s first star, finished with 35 saves. That followed up a 38 save effort on Thursday night, where the goalie earned his first win over the Wolverines since 2017.

While Saturday’s victory, which followed up Thursday’s gutcheck 4-3 comeback Spartan win over the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena may not have soothed the hurt feelings of Spartans football fans, it did wonders in showing tangible proof and progress for a program that had recently become an also-ran in the Big Ten.

“I liked a lot of things about tonight but probably the most important for us was the battle and the resiliency,” MSU coach Danton Cole said. “And there was a lot of times we had to answer the bell, and that was with killing penalties and blocking shots.

“Michigan had a little momentum going when it was 1-0 in the second there and we had to hunker down and get our game back. But I like the way the guys answered and that’s something I think we take a lot of pride in around here - being resilient and working hard.

“It was good to get out on the right side of it and I’m real proud of the way the guys played, both nights.’’

As a result of Saturday’s win and subsequent sweep, the Spartans find themselves in the thick of the Big Ten race after just four games at 3-1 in conference play and 5-5 overall.

The back-to-back victories over Michigan also added more weight to the thought that the program is heading in the right direction under Cole, in his third-year as head coach.

“I think in terms of the mentality - and you have to have that right frame of mind, whether you’re scoring six or seven goals or you get one or two a night - you have to have that calmness about your work attitude and your battle. And guys were that way the whole time (Saturday night),’’ Cole said. “There was not much difference when it was 3-0 on our bench than it was when we were down 3-1 in Ann Arbor, and that’s a mentality. That’s what you have to be to be a pro and move on, and that’s what we need as a team.

“Sometimes things go right or go wrong but you don’t get away from that. You have to have that consistency. You don’t rise the level of the competition or the moment, you follow to the level of your training and that’s both mentally and physically. That’s what you want to have at a very high level. When everything’s going wrong, what’s my fall back? And I thought with our guys today, their fallback was pretty damn good.’’

The fallback was also good enough that Michigan ended the game 0-for-5 on the power play.

While the crowd, the atmosphere and the results may have seemed like a chunk of time from long, long ago, MSU’s play in six periods against U-M, which it could meet as many as seven times this season, if you include the Big Ten playoffs, was the result of a mentality and culture change Cole and his staff began pushing for the day they arrived on campus in 2017.

“That’s something we’ve really taken pride in, and been trying to implement since Coach Cole’s first year, turning this culture around and turning this program around,’’ Lethemon said. “To get Michigan State hockey back to where it belongs and leave our mark, and I think we’re headed in the right direction.’’

Just the fact that MSU’s stronger offensive performers like senior Patrick Khodorenko and junior Mitchell Lewandowski didn’t figure in Saturday’s scoring was testament to the fact that the Spartan program is not only adding more talent but creating an atmosphere where all four of its lines can figure in the outcome of games. Balance is improving.

Nodler centers the team’s second line, while Apap is a third-line center and Kamer is a fourth-line winger.

Despite the fact that Saturday’s result was reason for a deserved celebration in terms of program progress, Cole cautioned and reminded everyone about the next mountain this year’s Spartans will be climbing next weekend, when MSU plays host to Notre Dame - which opened the weekend ranked No. 3 in the country - for a pair at Munn on Friday and Saturday.

“We got something from different areas, just to have 12 guys up front rolling over and giving us lots of ice,” Cole said. “I thought Goody’s line (Adam Goodsir, Gianluca Esteves and Kamer) did a real good job. They were on it, they were on the right side of pucks and they were strong and we’re going to need that going forward.

“Notre Dame’s a pretty heavy (big) team and they make you work for every inch of the ice, so the fresher you can stay (in terms of rolling four lines) the better off it is.’’

And the more weekends we see like this one from MSU’s icers, the more the university’s hockey culture will continue to rebound.