East Lansing, Mich. - During Mel Tucker's YouTube Live event with Bill Beekman on Thursday, Michigan State's head football coach revealed some interesting backstories for the recruitments of recent transfers Kendall Brooks and Jarrett Horst.

Most significantly, Oklahoma made a strong run at Horst, right up until Horst enrolled at Michigan State this week.

Hoorst, 6-7, 305, was a two-year standout at offensive tackle at Arkansas State for two years, and for one year at Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College.

“We had to fight for him,” Tucker said. “It came down to us and Oklahoma, and he chose us. Oklahoma came back in on him about two weeks ago and he held steady with us. With these transfers, they don’t sign anything so they aren’t locked into anything and are really only steady when they start classes that semester.”

Tucker expects Division II safety Kendall Brooks to compete for immediate playing time in the Michigan State defensive backfield.