Michigan State women’s soccer graduate defender Ruby Diodati is now a first-team Academic All-American. The award, presented by the College Sports Communicators, honors student-athletes who garner premier achievement in regards to athletics as well as academics.

Diodati is the third MSU player to be honored with the award and the second to land a spot on the first-team. Her graduate GPA is 3.92 in pursuing a Masters of Science in Global Health via Michigan State University’s Global Health Studies program.

She led the Big Ten in assists this past season and was named the Big Ten’s Defender of the Year.

MSU was the Big Ten regular season champion, finished runner-up in the conference tournament and was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by TCU.

Head coach Jeff Hosler is only in his second season at Michigan State. The 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup was won this week by UCLA under first-year head coach Margueritte Aozasa. With the win over North Carolina, Aozasa became the first head coach to win a championship in their first year.