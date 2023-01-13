Two Michigan State women’s soccer players were drafted in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday night. It was the first time in draft history that two MSU players had been selected in the same year. The first Spartan off the board was attacker Lauren DeBeau. In her final season at Michigan State, DeBeau had 11 goals and four assists. She also had a hat-trick against Illinois in September. DeBeau was taken at pick No. 12 in the second round by Portland Thorns FC (No. 24 overall).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSAyNHRoIHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05XU0xEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05XU0xEcmFmdDwvYT4gd2Xi gJl2ZSBzZWxlY3RlZCBMYXVyZW4gRGVCZWF1IGZyb20gTWljaGlnYW4gU3Rh dGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eS4gPGJyPjxicj5XZSYjMzk7cmUgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBo YXZlIHlvdSBpbiBQRFgsIExhdXJlbiEg8J+MuSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQkFPTlBEWD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JBT05QRFg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9CeGhHVjhyUnU5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnhoR1Y4clJ1 OTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQb3J0bGFuZCBUaG9ybnMgRkMgKEBUaG9ybnNG QykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaG9ybnNGQy9zdGF0 dXMvMTYxMzcwNDUyNDE2NTk3MTk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“Lauren (DeBeau) made a huge statement in the way she performed this season,” Michigan State women’s soccer head coach Jeff Hosler said in a statement. “She embraced a new role in going from playmaker to goal-scorer and was every bit the difference-maker in the attack for us. The big plays she made in key moments attribute to her competitive nature and mentality.” DeBeau is excited to begin her professional soccer career and is grateful for the opportunity with Portland. “Being drafted by Portland Thorns FC absolutely means the world to me,” DeBeau said. “If I could tell my 7-year-old self that I would get the opportunity to play professional soccer, she would be screaming with joy. I also think about my parents and all that they have done for me. They used to drive me hours and hours across the country to different soccer tournaments. They watched me grow up and become the soccer player that I am today, and I am truly grateful for all that they sacrificed. "Dreams truly can become reality through hard work. I am forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, friends and family that helped me make this dream come true." Later, goalkeeper Lauren Kozal was taken with pick No. 8 in the third round (No. 32 overall), also by Portland Thorns FC. Last season, Kozal was one of the best goalkeepers in the country, averaging 0.68 goals allowed per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSAzMm5kIHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05XU0xEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05XU0xEcmFmdDwvYT4gd2Xi gJl2ZSBzZWxlY3RlZCBMYXVyZW4gS296YWwgZnJvbSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0 ZS4gPGJyPjxicj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgZ2V0IHN0YXJ0ZWQgaW4gUG9ydGxhbmQs IExhdXJlbiEg8J+MuSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQkFPTlBEWD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0JBT05QRFg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82TzVGUWRG SmtIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNk81RlFkRkprSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBQb3J0bGFuZCBUaG9ybnMgRkMgKEBUaG9ybnNGQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaG9ybnNGQy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMzcxODUxMjUw MTE1Nzg4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEzLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It means the world to me getting drafted into the NWSL by Portland Thorns FC," Kozal said. "I am so thankful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level alongside some of the best athletes in the world. To know that the countless hours of hard work and challenges that I have faced leading to this point were all worth it; that is an incredible feeling to say the least. "It truly is an honor to join the ranks of some of the best soccer players in the world, and I cannot wait for the opportunity to get to work this season and continue developing my skills as a teammate and individual. I am so thankful to everyone involved in helping me become who I am today.” Hosler called Kozal a "shining example" for the Michigan State program. “It's been such a pleasure watching the way Lauren has grown under (assistant coach) Megan Link’s leadership into the nation’s very best player at her position,” Hosler said. “Lauren has not only embraced every challenge given to her, but excelled and done it in very big championship moments. She is a shining example of leaving a place better than the way she found it.” MSU defenders Ruby Diodati and Samantha White declared for the 2023 draft but were not selected. Players not selected do have the liberty of returning to college, unlike the NFL, assuming the players still have eligibility left. Unfortunately, both Diodati and White have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. Both players are now listed as “discovery eligible” and could sign with any team that expresses interest. Last season, Portland became the first team in NWSL history to win three titles (2013, 2017, 2022). The 2023 NWSL season kicks off in March and runs through the championship in November. This upcoming season will start a month earlier than the previous one. The 2023 season will be the first that the NWSL has eliminated midweek contests for “player safety” and “optimal performance.” Teams will start preseason camp at some point between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, with kickoff slated for March 25. While the 2023 NWSL schedule has not been released yet, all league games will be either streaming on Twitch, Paramount+ or on linear television via CBS Sports Network. The league has a partnership with both Twitch and Paramount.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5pdCYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05X U0w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5XU0w8L2E+IERyYWZ0IERheSE8 YnI+PGJyPnNvIG1hbnkgZnVuIG1lbW9yaWVzIHdpdGggdGhlc2UgZm91ciBm cm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX3dzb2NjZXI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV93c29jY2VyPC9hPiEgZ29vZCBs dWNrIGluIHRoZSBkcmFmdCBmcm9tIGV2ZXJ5b25lIGF0IE1TVSBBdGhsZXRp Y3MuIPCfkpogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lLOURtbHRlRU0iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95SzlEbWx0ZUVNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0 YW4gVmlzaW9uIChAU3BhcnRhbl9WaXNpb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbl9WaXNpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE2MTM1NTk1MTM4 ODk3NzE1MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK