MSU Women's Soccer: Lauren DeBeau and Lauren Kozal taken in 2023 NWSL Draft
Two Michigan State women’s soccer players were drafted in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday night. It was the first time in draft history that two MSU players had been selected in the same year.
The first Spartan off the board was attacker Lauren DeBeau. In her final season at Michigan State, DeBeau had 11 goals and four assists. She also had a hat-trick against Illinois in September. DeBeau was taken at pick No. 12 in the second round by Portland Thorns FC (No. 24 overall).
“Lauren (DeBeau) made a huge statement in the way she performed this season,” Michigan State women’s soccer head coach Jeff Hosler said in a statement. “She embraced a new role in going from playmaker to goal-scorer and was every bit the difference-maker in the attack for us. The big plays she made in key moments attribute to her competitive nature and mentality.”
DeBeau is excited to begin her professional soccer career and is grateful for the opportunity with Portland.
“Being drafted by Portland Thorns FC absolutely means the world to me,” DeBeau said. “If I could tell my 7-year-old self that I would get the opportunity to play professional soccer, she would be screaming with joy. I also think about my parents and all that they have done for me. They used to drive me hours and hours across the country to different soccer tournaments. They watched me grow up and become the soccer player that I am today, and I am truly grateful for all that they sacrificed.
"Dreams truly can become reality through hard work. I am forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, friends and family that helped me make this dream come true."
Later, goalkeeper Lauren Kozal was taken with pick No. 8 in the third round (No. 32 overall), also by Portland Thorns FC. Last season, Kozal was one of the best goalkeepers in the country, averaging 0.68 goals allowed per game.
“It means the world to me getting drafted into the NWSL by Portland Thorns FC," Kozal said. "I am so thankful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level alongside some of the best athletes in the world. To know that the countless hours of hard work and challenges that I have faced leading to this point were all worth it; that is an incredible feeling to say the least.
"It truly is an honor to join the ranks of some of the best soccer players in the world, and I cannot wait for the opportunity to get to work this season and continue developing my skills as a teammate and individual. I am so thankful to everyone involved in helping me become who I am today.”
Hosler called Kozal a "shining example" for the Michigan State program.
“It's been such a pleasure watching the way Lauren has grown under (assistant coach) Megan Link’s leadership into the nation’s very best player at her position,” Hosler said. “Lauren has not only embraced every challenge given to her, but excelled and done it in very big championship moments. She is a shining example of leaving a place better than the way she found it.”
MSU defenders Ruby Diodati and Samantha White declared for the 2023 draft but were not selected. Players not selected do have the liberty of returning to college, unlike the NFL, assuming the players still have eligibility left. Unfortunately, both Diodati and White have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. Both players are now listed as “discovery eligible” and could sign with any team that expresses interest.
Last season, Portland became the first team in NWSL history to win three titles (2013, 2017, 2022).
The 2023 NWSL season kicks off in March and runs through the championship in November. This upcoming season will start a month earlier than the previous one. The 2023 season will be the first that the NWSL has eliminated midweek contests for “player safety” and “optimal performance.” Teams will start preseason camp at some point between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, with kickoff slated for March 25.
While the 2023 NWSL schedule has not been released yet, all league games will be either streaming on Twitch, Paramount+ or on linear television via CBS Sports Network. The league has a partnership with both Twitch and Paramount.
