MSU women's basketball's 10-win streak over Illinois snapped in 86-76 loss
The Michigan State women's basketball team traveled to Champaign for a Sunday evening matchup against No. 22 Illinois. The Spartans hoped to pull off the upset and keep a 10-game win streak alive over the Illini. It wasn't to be as MSU fell 86-76 Sunday.
Head coach Suzy Merchant who was unable to travel with the team following a single-car crash she was recently involved in prior to the program's departure Saturday. Michigan State confirmed Saturday that Merchant was in stable condition following the crash.
The loss moves MSU to 11-10 on the season overall and 3-6 in Big Ten action. Illinois moves to 17-5 overall and 7-4 in league play. The victory by the Illini marked the first over the Spartans since 2014 and the first victory in Champaign since 2007.
Kamaria McDaniel led Michigan State in scoring with 23 points, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range and grabbed three steals. Taiyier Parks added 13 points and Moira Joiner added 11 while leading the team on the boards with six rebounds and in blocks with two.
DeeDee Hagemann also added 10 points to break into double figures for the third time this season in league action while leading the team with eight helpers before fouling out. Sharpshooter Matilda Ekh continues to battle through a midseason slump as she went just 0-of-5 from 3-point range. The game marks the first she has failed to score at least one 3-pointer since Feb. 27, 2022 against Ohio State.
Illinois' Makira Cook led all scorers with 26 points while three other Illini hit double figures, including former Spartan Kendall Bostic who notched 10 points and fell just shy of a double-double with nine boards against her former teammates.
Michigan State kept it close early on, tying the game up twice before taking the lead just past the midway point. MSU built up a four point lead of 14-10 on a 3-pointer by Hagemann at the 3:35 mark and by the final buzzer of the opening stanza led the home team 16-13.
After early success in the opening minute that saw MSU build up to a five-point lead of 20-15, the rest of the quarter was much more in the Illini's favor. A 3-pointer by Genesis Bryant at the 5:49 mark came amidst a 10-0 run that would give Illinois the lead for the remainder of the game.
Abbey Kimball finally snapped the Spartans' drought with a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 30-25, but a 7-0 run by Illinois gave the home team its first double digit lead of the day as the clock ticked down to halftime. A 4-0 run on back-to-back layups by Isaline Alexander trimmed it to a 37-29 Illinois lead heading into the locker room.
The typical third quarter break down by Michigan State was conspicuously absent at Illinois. While the Spartans did still get outscored, it was a narrow 24-23 margin on contrast to most of the games Michigan State has played this season. Joiner addressed the problem MSU has had this season when talking to media following the recent win over Rutgers. Obviously still too early to tell, but it could just be the start of a streak of improvement for the Spartans in third quarter woes.
Any time the Illini looked to start a run and put the game out of reach, Michigan State dug in and found buckets to keep it within reach. Late in the period, the Spartans cut the deficit to just three points thanks to a 3-pointer by Joiner with 3:27 remaining.
Then again one possession later Hagemann hit a jumper and drew the shooting foul on Bryant to get the and-one. Hagemann hit her extra shot and brought it to 53-51 before Illinois kicked off a 6-0 run including four free throws to make it 59-51 with 1:36 remaining. By the final buzzer for the third stanza it was 61-52 Illinois.
In the final period, Illinois led by 14 twice, up 70-56 with 6:22 remaining. Michigan State dug in and sparked a 7-0 run to cut it to single digits, trailing 70-63 with 4:13 remaining. The Spartans refused to quit and twice cut the Illini's lead to four, including as late as :49 remaining, trailing 78-74. MSU had to resort to fouling and Illinois hit its free throws down the stretch to stretch the final score back out to double digits with the final score of 86-76.
Michigan State continues on the road in its next outing with a trip to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 with tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the game set for linear broadcast on the Big Ten Network.