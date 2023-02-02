Michigan State women’s basketball lost to Nebraska Thursday night by a final score of 71-67. It was the eighth loss of MSU’s season that was decided by less than 10 points.

The game was largely non-competitive throughout the first half as MSU fell down 40-22 early. Nebraska kept a solid pace offensively and the Spartans could not match it. Throughout most of the game, Nebraska’s Isabell Bourne controlled the game as she had 20 points. For MSU, it wasn’t until late that any players had double-digit points.

A turnover frenzy gave way to a massive comeback by Michigan State. In the second half alone, MSU forced more than 15 turnovers. The team scored 26 points on 26 Nebraska turnovers. Unfortunately, the rally came up short. At one point in the final quarter, Michigan State went on a 20-7 scoring run but never actually took the lead.

The only time MSU actually led was after scoring the game’s first basket.

Dedee Hagemann led MSU in scoring with 17 points. Matilda Ekh had 15 and Moira Joiner had 13 points. Taiyier Parks had 11 points but fouled out.

The Cornhuskers relied heavily on shooting well from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half. In the second half, Nebraska’s shooting returned closer to its mean, finishing off with 42.6 percent from the field and 33% from deep.

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby and Alex Markowski both had a double-double. Haiby finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Markowski finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

In the final seconds of the game, Hagemann was fouled on a 3-point shot, ultimately missing. She made three consecutive free throws to bring the game within a single point at 68-67. In the next sequence, Nebraska made one of its two free throws, adding to its lead. MSU was unable to tie the game on its final possession.

Michigan State falls to 11-11 overall on the season and 3-8 in the Big Ten, tied for 10th place with Rutgers. Up next, the Spartans will face No. 18 Michigan at home on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.