SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Prior to Michigan State’s final home game and last contest of the regular season, the Spartans will celebrate the careers of it 18 seniors. A group that has helped MSU to a 31-19 record and been responsible for aiding the program in what will be three bowl bids and one Big Ten Championship.

After that emotional ceremony, it will be back to work for a group that has endured a rash of injuries and fallen victim to poor execution at times. They will look to end the regular season on a productive note when the Spartans (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) face Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) at 4 p.m. (FOX) on Saturday. During a season that once had the potential for another conference championship, the loss of bodies and playing time to key players seemed insurmountable. To their credit, this group will salvage a bowl bid, earning a post-season invitation for the 11th time in head coach Mark Dantonio’s 12-year tenure. Earning a bowl bid isn’t enough to proclaim the season a success. But if Michigan State can beat Rutgers and perhaps beat a major conference team in reputable bowl game, an 8-5 season with the injury asterisk might prove to be a solid showing, considering the obstacles. First, Michigan State needs to bounce back from a two-game losing streak, having lost to Ohio State and Nebraska in back-to-back weekends. “We're looking for a response,” Dantonio said. “Our players have come to play every single weekend. They have been excited. Chemistry is good. Sometimes when you're facing difficult situations, you've got to move it forward and we will do that. We'll come to play.’’

WHEN RUTGERS HAS THE BALL

Raheem Blackshear is a threat in the run game and pass game.

As for Rutgers, it is a team that is looking for any positive results as the season comes to a close. “We're worried about continuing to improve. The wins are great but our focus is on the things that it takes to win,’’ said third-year coach Chris Ash. “We've got to play cleaner football. We've got to take care of the football. We've got to try to score some points. We're focused on those things. If we do those things, then wins will come, whether it be this Saturday or next year.’’ Last year, the Spartans handled Rutgers, 40-7 on the road for the school’s fourth-straight win in a series in which MSU is just 3-2 in East Lansing. In order to make it five consecutive wins over the New Jersey school, the Spartans will have to shut down another team whose running backs are the strength of the offense. Led by Raheem Blackshear, a sophomore running back who has become effective in both the run and pass game, the Scarlet Knights just haven’t been able to sustain an offense that is strong enough to help the team avoid 10-straight losses after a season-opening win over Texas State. As a result, Rutgers ranks 14th in the league in scoring offense at 13.8 points per game. Blackshear has been the lone bright spot of that offense, gaining 580 yards on 133 carries with three touchdowns, while also leading the Scarlet Knights in receiving with 338 yards on 41 receptions, scoring twice. Blackshear also has 10 kick returns for 184 yards this season. Freshman running back Isaih Pacheco is 19th in the conference in rushing yards per game at 46.6, ranking second on the team with 102 carries for 513 yards with three TDs. Freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 1,158 yards and four scores but has a league-leading 18 interceptions. Sophomore Bo Melton is Rutgers’ top wide receiver target with 28 catches for 245 yards Fifth-year senior left tackle Tariq Cole leads a group that has been the best part of the Knights’ offense. “They don’t allow a lot of sacks, they run the ball a lot and they have good (running) backs,’’ said senior safety and tri-captain Khari Willis, who is third on the team in tackles with 77. “They have a young receiving corps with potential and they've had some ups and downs at quarterback but they’ve got guys who can throw the ball, as well. so, I feel like they’ve struggled in some areas but they’ve played some really good opponents really tight so you’ve got to respect them.’’ MSU’s defense, which has led the nation for most of the year against the run is led by senior Star linebacker Andrew Dowell, who tops the team in tackles with 85 stops, including 7.5 for loss. Dowell also has seven pass breakups. MSU is giving up just 78.9 rush yards per game, ranking No. 1 in the nation in that category. Much of the drama on defense will surround junior defensive end Kenny Willekes, who will be looking to add to his sack totals. Willekes, an almost sure bet for first team All-Big Ten honors, enters Saturday with 20.5 tackles for loss, which includes 8.5 sacks. Willekes will be looking for double digits in sacks for the first time in his career. Junior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie is second on the team in tackles with 82, while junior cornerback Justin Layne tops the secondary with 13 pass breakups.

WHEN MSU HAS THE BALL

Offensively, if junior QB Brian Lewerke’s throwing shoulder is healthy enough, he will get the start. If not, expect redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi to pick up his third start. Lewerke has thrown for a team-leading 1,868 yards, which has included eight TDs and nine picks, while Lombardi has added 565 yards and two scores while under center. With senior LJ Scott out for the rest of the season, sophomore Connor Heyward, who has gained 439 yards and scored five times, heads the run game. Sophomore wideout Cody White leads the Spartan pass catchers with 32 for 447 and two TDs, while junior Darrell Stewart also has 32 receptions, gaining 315 yards and one score. MSU’s o-line is led by junior left tackle Cole Chewins and a sophomore right side that consists of Kevin Jarvis and Jordan Reid. Despite their poor record, Rutgers has been decent on defense in some areas. Led by senior outside linebacker Trevor Morris’ 101 tackles, the Scarlet Knights enter Saturday’s game fourth in passing defense and fifth in red zone defense. With its secondary being the strength of the defense, Rutgers is surrendering just 187.9 through the air. Senior safety Saquan Hampton is fifth in the Big Ten in passes defended with 13 and is also fifth in the league with 1.18 passes defended per game. Three Knights’ defenders have two picks each.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: