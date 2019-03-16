Tom Izzo didn’t know who is opponent in the Big Ten Championship Game would be when he took the podium following Michigan State’s semifinal victory over Wisconsin. By the time he got back to the team hotel, it was clear that Michigan would be the Spartans’ opponent for a third time this year.

Michigan State beat Michigan 77-70 on Feb. 24 in Ann Arbor, and 75-63 in the rematch in East Lansing on March 9.

Now the Spartans (27-6) and Wolverines (28-5) will meet for a third time. Michigan defeated Minnesota 76-49 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on aSaturday, after MSU’s game.

“No matter who we play, we have a chance to play for a championship and it’s going to be very, very important,” Izzo said, prior to the outcome of the Michigan game. “And then find a way to get right back up.”

Right back up for the NCAA Tournament, that is, with brackets due to be announced within an hour after Sunday’s Big Ten Championship Game ends.

“Concerning a little bit with our group? Yeah,” Izzo said, in regard to the task of trying to stay fueled for Sunday’s game, and next week’s tournament. “We’re wearing down a little bit, to be very blunt and honest with you. Yet, as I told them after (the game), if you learn how to play through things that a lot of people would fold the table on, that’s going to help you with life. Because life, as we all know, is filled with a lot bigger things than a damn game.”

Michigan State beat Michigan in the first game, in part, by surprising the Wolverines in changing the way the Spartans play ball screen defense.