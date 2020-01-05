EAST LANSING - Michigan State closed out the Izzo-Beilein era with three Spartan wins last year, two of which came with conference championships on the line.

Now, Tom Izzo will try to get the Izzo-Howard era off to a positive start for Michigan State when the No. 14 Spartans and No. 12 Wolverines meet at 1:30 p.m., Sunday at Breslin Center (CBS).

Izzo has made it clear over the years that beating Michigan is near the top of the list of goals every season. Michigan State has won 28 of the last 40 and eight of the last 11.

Izzo is 29-17 against Michigan.

First-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard was asked if the Michigan State game is more important than any other game in the Big Ten.

“You already know my answer,” Howard said. “You know it. UMass-Lowell (Michigan’s most recent game) is a very important game. I don’t look at Michigan State as the most important game of the season. They all are the most important game of the season. That’s the best I can give you.”

As for his thoughts on the rivalry, Howard said:

“They are two schools that are neighboring each other. One of them maybe dislikes the other more than has been documented but it’s a big time rivalry, it’s a very competitive rivalry but there’s a lot of respect from both sides. I’m sure neither one of them want to admit it, but there is.”

Whether or not Howard is deadpanning about the importance he places on the rivalry, there’s no doubt his players have put extra emphasis on this game. That was clear two years ago when Zavier Simpson was posturing and trash talking while getting the best of Cassius Winston in a pair of Wolverine victories in 2018.

Winston slimmed down, quickened up and returned with vengeance last year. But he didn’t strut or blow kisses the way Michigan players have done at times in the past two years, in victory or defeat. Winston kept his head down and continued to work, and smile. Izzo doesn’t condone posturing or strutting.

Winston will attempt to win with class again on Sunday. This time, Simpson will be the one seeking vengeance.

Simpson looks like he has trimmed his body fat a tad for his senior season. He’s quicker, and shooting better from 3-point range, although his finish attempts around the rim have been erratic in Michigan’s three losses.

Michigan comes in with a 10-3 record, 1-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 11-3 and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

As was the case for all three meetings last year, the game within the game this season will center around Winston, Simpson, ball screen offense and ball screen defense. A look at those aspects of this game and 11 other things to know about Michigan State vs Michigan:

1. Michigan State’s defense surprised Michigan last year by employing straight switches vs. ball screens. This often put Winston on Michigan center John Teske so that Michigan State could switch versatile big man Xavier Tillman onto Simpson.

Simpson tried to break down Tillman off the dribble, but was never able to inflict much damage. Tillman's defensive versatility was a shocking revelation, and remained a Spartan trump card all the way to the Final Four, as Tillman emerged as the best defender Duke’s Zion Williamson saw all season.

Last year, Michigan didn’t work hard to capitalize on the size mismatch when Winston guarded Teske.

Michigan State rarely deployed this type of straight-switch scheme vs. ball screens in games prior to Michigan last year, and hasn’t done it since - aside from the occasional end-game situation.

For this game, will Michigan State go back to switching Tillman onto Simpson when Michigan ball screens? If so, will Michigan do more to send the offense through Teske? That is likely. Howard is more of a feed-the-post guy than John Beilein was.





2. Dealing With Teske:

John Teske, a 7-foot-1 senior, is averaging a team-high 14.4 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor.

He had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots in Nov. 29 victory over Gonzaga.

Teske has good touch with his back to the basket, especially early in a game. He shoots the 3-pointer decently well, but not well enough to skew your defense toward him.

As he logs minutes, his sharpness erodes. As the game wears on, his touch around the rim drops off a bit, his screens become late and not as sound, his rolls and slips after setting screens aren’t as assertive, and he doesn’t post up with as much vigor.

Michigan State will try to tax his fuel tank in order to hasten more of the dull Teske and less of the sharp version.

They’ll run him in transition, and they’ll make him work and work and work against ball screens.

If he’s guarding Tillman, Michigan State will sprint Tillman down the middle of the floor after makes and misses. They’ll do this to try to get some easy looks, but also to put some wear on Teske’s tires.

If Tillman isn’t open on the sprint, Tillman will get deep post position for an entry pass as part of the secondary break. He damaged Michigan with a few of these last year, for buckets, and also to tax Teske’s fuel tank.

Michigan’s reserve big men, Brandon Johns (4.3 points per game) and Colin Castleton (4.3 points per game), are better than they were a year ago, especially Johns. Michigan may need strong outings from them if Michigan State is successful in bothering Teske.

Teske struggled during Michigan’s loss to Oregon on Dec. 14. He played only 24 minutes and was 1-of-3 from the field. Howard made a concerted effort to feature Teske in the post in Michigan’s most recent game, against small and overmatched UMass Lowell on Dec. 29. He scored a season-high 25.

If Tillman gets in foul trouble, the way he did against Duke, a huge part of Michigan State's game plan will go to the bench with him - and Teske could benefit

.

3. Michigan’s Ball Screen Defense Part 1:

Michigan customarily leaves a hole in its ball screen coverage, with Teske staying low in “drop” coverage. He doesn’t come out high to impact a point guard coming off a ball screen.

This "drop" coverage leaves an open area for the point guard to gain initial penetration. It also allows the Michigan State big man to gain separation for a potential pick-and-pop.

Winston is excellent at getting into that open area, changing speeds, staying patient and working the angles for himself or a dish.

By playing drop coverage, Tillman will be open for pick-and-pop jumpshots from 16 feet or 3-point range, whichever he and the coaches decide. Perhaps Michigan will be willing to let him launch some of those.

Tillman is a quality face-up shooter. He is 8-of-23 from 3-point range (34 percent). That’s a good rate, but he rarely takes more than one 3-pointer per game.

Whether Tillman is doing damage to the rim, or as a face-up shooter, or a combination of both, if Michigan continues to drop its centers and “Shaq” these ball screens, Winston and Tillman will have a good chance to repeat last year’s halfcourt surgery and take a step toward victory.

Don't underestimate Tillman's ability to become a facilitator. Against "drop" ball screen coverage, he can set a screen, then receive a pass on the short roll, rather than the elongated screen-and-roll. On the short roll, he can go up with a 15-foot shot at the foul line, or become a passer to a cutting teammate at the rim.





4. Michigan’s Ball Screen Defense Part 2:

Last year, Michigan State repeatedly used the screen and re-screen to cause faults in Michigan’s ball screen defense. A few times, they tripled it up with a screen, rescreen and re-re-screen in quick succession. They did it with Winston and Tillman working their telepathy.

Last year, they did it with the threat of 3-point shooters Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins keeping defenders occupied wide.

This year, Michigan State has no reliable stretch four. Marcus Bingham has the green light to occasionally attempt shots from deep, but he’s just 3-of-15 on the year (20 percent). Michigan will not get out on him.

Michigan can sag Isaiah Livers off of Bingham and use Livers to aide Teske in ball screen defense against Winston in ways the Wolverines were unable to last year, with Goins on the court. (That’s if Livers is available to play. Livers missed Michigan’s most recent game with a groin injury. Howard said Livers has been at practice this week but didn’t indicate whether he has participated. Howard hasn’t given a clue as to whether Livers will play, but said he is praying that he will. Michigan State is preparing as if Livers will play.)

Freshman Malik Hall has the capacity to give Michigan State a lift as a stretch four. He rescued Michigan State with 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range (and 17 points) against Seton Hall on Nov. 14. But he has made only one 3-pointer since. He is 4-of-11 from 3-point range on the year, for a serviceable 36 percent.

He has the shot release to develop into a face-up asset for the Spartans. But his role has waned in recent games. He hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in a game since Northwestern.

Meanwhile, at the two, Rocket Watts is no McQuaid as a shooter. (Not yet, anyway).

Watts hasn’t started since missing three weeks with a stress reaction in early December. Watts was eased back into the lineup in the past two games and was an encouraging 7-of-15 from the floor in those two games but 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

Gabe Brown has replaced Watts in the starting lineup. Both will play extended minutes.

Brown is averaging 10 points per game as a starter, and 8.9 points per game overall, to go with 4.5 boards.

Brown is shooting 34 percent from 3-point range. That’s solid. But it’s not the senior version of McQuaid. Not yet. But it's better than the sophomore version of McQuaid.

Brown is on his way. He's fearless, and he'll get shots in this game. Whether he's successful or not will have a big impact on Michigan State's level of seuccess.

Watts has done a lot of things well as a freshman, but he has yet to find his long-range shooting stroke. He is 7-of-35 from 3-point range (20 percent) on the year.

In order for Winston to have the type of success he had last year, against Michigan or any top opponent, Winston needs more room.

The key to defending Michigan State is pretty simple: Sag off of the power forward and the shooting guard to help against the Winston/Tillman show. At some point, Watts, Brown and Henry need to join the party on a consistent basis. If and when that happens, Michigan State will have the tools to put together another Final Four/championship season. But they're not there yet.





5. What About Aaron Henry?

He hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game this year. But Michigan State needs him to show up and grow up, to win this game.

Duke’s denial of passing lanes bothered Henry more than any Spartan. There were times when he stopped and floated, due to denial defense.

Michigan has denied passing lanes at times this year. There’s a smart chance they will ramp up the denial pressure for this game.

Michigan State will have pressure-release plans in place, such as backdoor cuts. But those things don’t always work. Pressure defense has been known to bother MSU’s timing and angles over the years, and Michigan might try to duplicate it.

Henry needs to cope with it and use it against them, if possible.

Henry is likely to be guarded by freshman Franz Wagner. Wagner isn’t bad on defense. He began the Louisville game guarding Cardinal perimeter ace Jordan Nwora, but Michigan didn’t leave Wagner on him long. Henry needs to establish a decided edge in that matchup, with drives, pull-ups and post-ups. Henry is athletic, skilled, strong and versatile. He needs to put those things to work and finish, starting now.

Henry had 10 points and nine rebounds against Illinois on Thursday. He could have, should have scored at least 15. To win this game, Michigan State needs to emerge with Henry playing up to his potential, not guessing how many points he should have scored.

Henry’s effort has been good. Izzo has been calling for more work from him on the boards. He has had eight, nine, three and nine rebounds in his last four games. There’s more where that came from, and he needs to pound Wagner on the glass when he gets a chance.

If Wagner is guarding Henry, look for Henry to test him with face-up drives to the rim. Also look for Michigan State to call plays for Henry to post up against Wagner. Wagner is tall and long, but he has a young frame. Can he hang with Henry in the post? Michigan State is likely to test it a couple of times.





6. Dealing With Livers

This gets back to the straight switch decision. Last year, Michigan State switched with Tillman onto Simpson during ball screens. Meanwhile, Goins guarded Michigan’s stretch four (whether it was Livers or former star Ignas Brazdeikis).

Now, Livers is established as an excellent stretch four. Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging 13.6 points per game and is shooting a deadly 50 percent from 3-point range (29 of 58).

Goins was a versatile defender. Michigan State not only lacks Goins’ stretch four shooting on offense. Michigan State misses Goins’ ability to guard mismatch fours at the other end.

Tillman unquestionably has the ability to guard Livers.

But if Michigan State wants to keep Tillman involved in ballscreen defense, then Tillman will likely have to guard Teske. Teske sets most of Michigan’s ball screens.

So who guards Livers, if he plays? Probably Marcus Bingham. And with it comes a key question and variable.

The 6-foot-11 Bingham has a monstrous 7-foot-4 wingspan and moves laterally pretty well on defense. His ball screen defense has been solid this year. But the tests are about to get tougher, with Michigan in town.

Can Michigan State put Bingham on Teske and get him involved in ball screen defense? Can Bingham switch and guard Simpson off the bounce the way Tillman did last year? Probably not. But that’s something Michigan State might take a look at, at some point in the game. Bingham’s lateral quickness isn’t bad, and he can make up for a half-step deficit with with his ability to close and block shots like a helicopter.

Duke had a terrific post player and a good stretch four. So did Illinois. Against those teams, Michigan State put Tillman on the four and Bingham on the five. If Michigan State follows suit in this game, that would mean Tillman on Livers, and Bingham on Teske. That would take Tillman out of the screen/roll defense.

If Livers plays, will he be at 60 percent quickness, 80 percent? If he isn’t quite himself, is that more reason to put Bingham on him more than might normally be the case?

Which will Michigan State choose? You’ll find out when I do.





7. Dealing With Simpson

I’ve been surprised to see that most teams go OVER the ball screen when defenses face the Simpson/Teske ball screen.

There were times last year when Michigan State didn’t deploy a straight switch of Tillman onto Simpson. Instead, Michigan State occasionally went UNDER the ball screen. This approach makes the most sense to me.

If you send Winston under the ball screen, it cuts off Simpson's ability to penetrate. The tradeoff is that Simpson is open to stop behind that ball screen and shoot from long range.

Simpson was a shaky shooter in the past. He improved from 28 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore to 30 percent last year.

Thirty percent is not winning basketball from 3-point range, but he was good enough from deep last year to at least carry the threat of doing damage from behind the arc if you left him unguarded.

This isn’t about leaving him unguarded. It’s about taking away his best weapon first, the drive.

Go under the screen, cut off his driving window, and welcome him to stop and pop from 19 feet or more.

Simpson’s 3-point shooting accuracy has improved this year (40 percent), but his 3-point attempts are down. With the new 3-point distance, he has attempted only 1.4 3-pointers per game since Nov. 27. Last year, he attempted 2.8 3-pointers per game. His 3-point attempts have been cut in half.

The deeper 3-point line is your friend, when playing ball screen defense against Michigan because Teske hasn't been making as high of a percentage and Simpson hasn't been shooting as many.

Last year, Teske was an occasional threat to shoot the 3-pointer on pick-and-pops. Teske is averaged two 3-point attempts per game last year and is averagig the same this year. But his accuracy is down from 30 percent to 27 percent.

By sending Winston under the ball screen, you can cut off Simpson’s ability to drive for the finish, or the drive for the pick-and-roll dish to Teske. It also cuts off the Simpson drive for the hammer pass to Livers in the left corner for 3. If Simpson shows he can capitalize on the room by hitting 3-pointers, then you adjust from there.

Oregon went under the ball screen once, in the latter minutes of regulation, and snuffed out that possession. Why the Ducks, and other teams, haven’t done that more often, I’m not sure.

Simpson has made two or more 3-pointers in just three games this year - vs. Creighton (2-of-3), Houston Baptist (3-of-4) and Iowa (2-of-3). If he has that kind of shooting day against Michigan State, the Wolverines will be a step closer to victory.

Last year, Simpson was 2-of-13 from 3-point range in three games against the Spartans (2-of-7, 0-for-3 and 0-for-3).

Michigan was 27 percent, 36 percent and 39 percent from 3-point range as a team in those three games. Not bad.

Michigan State was just 25 percent, 27 percent and 32 percent from 3-point range in the three games. Michigan State didn’t get long-range money from its snipers in those games, but the threat of those shooters kept things open for Winston and Tillman to go to work on the screen/roll game. (McQuaid came alive in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game with 7-of-13 accuracy from 3-point range while Goins was a sleepy 0-for-6 from the floor.)

As for Simpson, he still has a keen ability to get to the rim. Once he gets there, his running hook shot didn't fall against Louisville, Illinois and Oregon the way it does against lesser teams. His other shot attempts off the drive at crunch time in tight games have been more miss than hit, as well.

He’s shooting a career-best 50 percent from the floor for the year (better than last year’s 43 percent).

However, in losses to Louisville, Illinois and Oregon, he was 4-of-11, 4-of-14 and 3-of-11.

His assists are up. But so are his turnovers. Last year, he averaged only 2.0 turnovers per game. This year, he is averaging 3.6 turnovers per game, and the hard part of the schedule hasn’t hit yet.

Simpson had a great reputation as a defensive player earlier in his career. But he had no answer for Winston's stop-and-go drives last year, and he had similar problems against Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard scored 23 points and was 11-of-19 from the field. He beat Simpson with strong, nifty drives to the rim, including a series of them at crunch time.





8. Dealing With Brooks

The emergence of Eli Brooks as a quality scoring threat has been one of the biggest reasons Michigan has remained a Top 15 team thus far this year.

Brooks, a 6-foot-1, junior guard from Spring Grove, Pa., averaged just 2.5 points and 12.9 minutes per game last year. This year, he is averaging 11.5 points and 30.8 minutes. He was a preseason question mark who has become an exclamation point.

He usually plays on the left wing. He has a quick, steady shot release from deep. He is shooting a blistering 47 percent from 3-point range. He was 7-of-13 from long range during Michigan’s three games in a tournament title run in the Bahamas in November.

Brooks isn’t just a range chucker. He can hit the medium-range jumper off the bounce.

Brooks has played some point guard for Michigan, but it’s not a graceful situation when he runs the offense.

However, against Illinois, Michigan went to Brooks to operate like a point guard off of ball screens. He operated from the left wing off of those ball screens, creating a 3/5 ball screen rather than the customary 1/5 ball screen. Michigan State put Simpson in the corner when doing this.

Brooks took Teske’s ball screen and pulled up for a pretty 16-footer off the bounce with 10 minutes to play. (Illinois’ Trent Frazier went UNDER that ball screen and gave him room. Made no sense. I would think you would go OVER the ball screen vs. Brooks, and UNDER it vs. Simpson. But what do I know?)

Michigan didn’t go back to that play the rest of the game. Maybe the Wolverines should have.

Anyway, Brooks has a nice ability to score off the dribble, whether it’s a pull-up, or a floater, or a tear drop. He has the touch. From what I’ve seen, he’s more willing to pull up for the medium-range jumper than attempt to take it all the way to the rim. It remains to be seen whether Michigan State will put Henry or Brown on Brooks.

As a defender, Brooks gives good effort but isn’t the stickiest guy. Players get separation against him despite his quality effort. Sometimes he doesn’t have the most economical feet when playing defense.





9. Dealing With Wagner

Franz Wagner is another x-factor who has come through nicely for Michigan. The slim, 6-foot-8 freshman, and younger brother of former Michigan standout Mo Wagner, is averaging 8.2 points per game. He is shooting 29 percent from 3-point range but his shot release suggest he is capable of much more. If you’re an Michigan State fan, you have to hope those percentages don’t start to hit this weekend.

He’s a willing chucker who dropped 21 points on Oregon and 18 on Iowa. He’s sneaky fast in transition, and Simpson will look for him more so than others on the fast break. He’s a slippery-skilled finisher around the rim.





10. What About The Boards?

In the three games last year, Michigan State beat Michigan on the boards 33-31, 46-20 and 38-29.

The biggest of those margins took place at Breslin. The home crowd can help implore that kind of kill mode on the glass, and Michigan needs to guard against that again today.

Michigan is a +2.4 for the year in rebounding. Michigan State is +10.6.

Michigan State is No. 4 in the nation in rebounding margin. Illinois is No. 1. Those two teams fought to a tie on the glass on Thursday night.

Illinois blasted Michigan on the glass, 44-28, in the Illini’s 71-62 victory over then-No. 5 Michigan on Dec. 11.

Michigan State has always been a strong rebounding team under Izzo. When Michigan State has a probing, penetrating point guard like Winston, who draws help defenders, the avenues for offensive boards grow greater for the Spartans. I would expect those avenues to be open in today’s game as well.

Illinois had seven offensive rebounds in the first 13 minutes against Michigan.





11. X-Factor Brandon Johns?

If Livers doesn’t play, or can’t play long, then East Lansing native Brandon Johns becomes a big variable in this game.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 4.2 minutes and less than a point per game last year.

But this year, he is one of the first players off the bench, is averaging 14.9 minutes and is scoring 4.3 per game.

He scored a career-high 12 points against Iowa.

He has made only two 3-pointers all season (2-of-10), but both came against the Hawkeyes, on a night when everyone was on and Michigan scored more than 100 points.

Johns started and played 21 minutes against UMass Lowell. He scored six points and had four rebounds.

Johns had nine rebounds against Oregon and eight against Iowa.

Johns moves well enough on ball screen defense.

On offense, he is good with the jab step and ball fakes around the rim, with sudden, strong movements. He showed a nice duck-under move with some physicality in the post against Oregon, flashing some back-to-the-basket purpose that he wasn’t known for in high school.

He hit a driving lay-up with 1:30 left against Oregon to pull Michigan to within 60-59.

Later he scored on a screen-and-roll to tie the game at 63-63 with :20 seconds left (Oregon’s point guard went OVER the ball screen and allowed Simpson a better path into the lane.)





* Michigan has dabbled with a big lineup, putting Johns and Teske on the court together with Livers at the three. They did this against Louisville, and Johns was beaten off the dribble by a small forward at a key juncture.

If Michigan went big against Michigan State, Michigan State could put Henry on Livers without much of a problem. But if Henry was in foul trouble and Michigan went big, it could be a problem for the Spartans. Which small forward would Michigan State put on Livers? Gabe Brown. That would be an adventure. (You might say Malik Hall, but Hall doesn't know Michigan State's offense as a three. Goins did. Hall doesn't, not yet).





12. X-Factor Back-Up Point Guards?

Foster Loyer and David DeJulius have polished their games and become interesting back-up point guards. DeJulius can deliver instant offense at times, although he might be better-served to temper some of his shot hunter/chucker tendencies.

DeJulius has played 290 minutes this year (22 minutes per game), many of those minutes have been played at point guard, yet he has only 15 assists on the year. He has 11 turnovers.

DeJulius is averaging 7.9 points per game and has scored double figures six times, including 14 against Iowa State and Oregon.

DeJulius is the type of guy that can get hot in a game like this and make a difference.

Loyer is averaging just 8.9 minutes per game, but they have been productive minutes. He is averaging 4.9 points per game and is shooting 59 percent from 3-point range (13-of-22). He went through a recent stretch of making 9-of-10 from beyond the arc, including 4-of-4 against Western Michigan.

Loyer had to play seven minutes against Michigan in the game at Breslin Center last year due to Winston's foul trouble. He didn't hurt Michigan State in that game, and survived a post up switch against Teske when Simpson foolishly chose to launch a 3-pointer over Thomas Kithier rather than pound the ball inside.

Loyer didn't play in the game at Michigan and played only two minutes in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. But Loyer has become a regular in the rotation, even if it's just for a pair a of three-minute stints. He'll see time in this game and could make an impact if he gets open for spot-up 3-pointers again.