Editor's Note: Spartans Illustrated is introducing a new series for Michigan State youth who are interested in writing about (and taking pictures of) Michigan State Athletics. Today's article and photos are by Malakai Speers, 10, of Holt.

Photo credit: Malakai Speers

Yesterday the MSU Men's Tennis team played against the University of Illinois. Young Spartan fans were invited to the match to cheer for MSU and play games that were set up on the Fourth Court during the match. Between chants of "Go Green, Go White" kids were able to play Cornhole, Connect 4, Jenga, and Tic-Tac-Toe. After the doubles matches were over, all fans were served pizza.







Photo credit: Malakai Speers

The Spartans did not win the match. Only one doubles team, Graydon Lair and Max Sheldon, won. David Saye won the only Singles match. Ozan Baris, #1 singles, started strong against Karlis Ozolins winning the first set 6-3. Ozolins won the second set 6-2. Everyone gathered to watch the final set and tiebreaker between the Big Ten Men's Tennis Co-Players of the Week. Ozolins won the tiebreaker and the match. Even though MSU lost, Youth Night was a fun event.

Today's Spartan Youth Writer: Malakai Speers, age 10, Holt, MI