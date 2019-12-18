News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 22:15:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MSU overcomes turnovers for key road win at Northwestern

Cassius Winston led Michigan State to its first Big Ten road win with a team high 21 points and six assists in a 77-72 win over Northwestern.
Cassius Winston led Michigan State to its first Big Ten road win with a team high 21 points and six assists in a 77-72 win over Northwestern. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Michigan State (8-3, 2-0) remains a work in progress, and will be for as long as it takes the program’s young and inexperienced players to settle into their new, and more demanding roles. Even so, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}