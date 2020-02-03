Izzo Notebook: 'We all have to take responsibility'
Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) remains in a first-place tie with Illinois atop the Big Ten standings entering a pivotal week that includes a home game against Penn State on Tuesday, followed by a short...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news